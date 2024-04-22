Joseph Tighe appointed Financial Adviser at Shorts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Established in 1890 and with offices in Sheffield and Chesterfield, Shorts provide financial services, whilst also offering accountancy and taxation services through Shorts Chartered Accountants. Joseph’s appointment follows a period of sustained growth within the Financial Services area of the business, and is the latest in a series of recent appointments within the Wealth Management team.

Partner Simon Hollin commented “We are delighted to welcome Joseph into the team. His appointment marks a welcome addition to our advisory team, enabling us to continue our business development and expansion over the coming years.”

Joseph added “Shorts have long established and proven reputation of excellence and I am really excited to be joining such a growing and talented team at this time in the firm's continued development. I look forward to developing the role and playing a part in the next chapter in Shorts' story”