Jones Homes hosts coffee mornings to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

Jones Homes Yorkshire raised money to support people and families affected by cancer by holding five fundraising coffee mornings.

The events, attended by Jones Homes colleagues, residents and members of the public, were held as part of Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Refreshments and cakes were served at four developments – Beaumont Grange in Treeton, Wentworth View in Thorpe Hesley, Cavendish Park in Bolsover and Gateford Park in Worksop – as well as at Jones Homes Yorkshire’s regional head office in Cleckheaton, raising a total of £325.

Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “It was a pleasure to support Macmillan Cancer Support in its work by holding coffee mornings to raise money we are most grateful to our wonderful residents and current home buyers for baking and supporting us on the day, everyone who attended enjoyed socialising over cake and a cup of tea or coffee.

Residents and Sales Advisor Jas Khaira, at the coffee morning held at Jones Homes’ Cavendish Park

“The money raised will go towards supporting those who have been impacted by cancer. It means a lot to us to be able to help a good cause, whilst also doing something which brings together the local community within the developments we are building.”

Cakes were provided by the sales advisors at each of the developments, with a range of homemade and shop-bought treats offered to guests.