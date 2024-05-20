Jobs created as Aurem Care makes major investment in Belper care home
The ambitious project will not only bring 10 new beds to the local care provision and create partnership opportunities with local commissioners, but will also create more than 20 new jobs, reflecting Aurem Care's commitment to improving healthcare services and boosting local employment.
Designed with the needs of dementia or other cognitive degenerative disorder patients at its core, the refurbished Kilburn Care Home will feature an innovative layout enhancing accessibility and freedom of movement for its residents. A large number of suites will offer patio access, leading to a safe and secure garden space, meticulously planned to reduce the feeling of confinement and promote wellbeing among the residents. All new suites feature a full en-suite wet room.
A cornerstone of the refurbishment is the introduction of 'thermaskirt', a groundbreaking heating solution designed to eliminate the risks of heat and tissue damage associated with traditional radiators and also allowing maximised use of space for residents.
The whole home has also been fitted with a new call safety and support system, meaning that resident care and wellbeing is at forefront of life at Kilburn care home. This advanced technology underscores Aurem Care's dedication to providing a safe, comfortable, and modern living environment for its residents.
Amy Weston, home manager at Kilburn Care Home, expressed her enthusiasm about the refurbishment: "This significant investment not only enhances our facility aesthetically and functionally, but also elevates the standard of care we can provide. The introduction of ‘thermaskirt’ and the thoughtful design of our outdoor spaces are testament to our commitment to the health, safety, and happiness of our residents. We are all looking forward to welcoming new staff to our team, and of course our new residents”
Leah Marsh, Managing Director of Aurem Care, also commented on the investment: "We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in care home design and facilities. The refurbishment of Kilburn Care Home is a clear statement of our commitment to providing high-quality care and support to residents. We are excited about the opportunities this project will bring, not just to our residents and their families, but also to the local community in Belper and the surrounding areas."