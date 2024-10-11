Job openings for rewarding probation case administrator roles in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Probation Service is currently on the lookout for 2 new case administrators in Derby city. With no prior experience necessary, local residents are being encouraged to put themselves forward for this fulfilling role that gives back to the community.

Case administrators provide administrative support within the Probation Service in varied settings such as courts, prisons and dedicated probation centres. They’re a vital part of the Probation Service, ensuring cases are handled efficiently and effectively, providing assistance to probation officers and probation services officers to help reduce reoffending.

The role is extremely varied, providing people with the opportunity to work across lots of different areas in the Probation Service – from safeguarding teams to enforcement.

Whilst there is no requirement for previous experience in the Probation Service or any formal qualifications needed, applicants must have good communication and IT skills – in particular, proficiency in MS Word and Excel - as well as basic numeracy skills. Empathy and interpersonal skills are also vital for case administrators.

The regional Head of Corporate Services in the East Midlands, Jessica Edmonds, comments: “The case administrator role lies at the heart of the Probation Service, offering individuals the opportunity to directly support offenders on probation, their families, solicitors and the police. Whilst administration skills are important, personal qualities and strong emotional intelligence are also helpful for candidates doing this rewarding role.

“Working as a case administrator will enhance your knowledge and experience of how probation services operate. It could also provide you with a gateway to a wide range of other roles in the Prison and Probation Service.

“With job security and progression opportunities available, this rewarding career path will contribute to personal growth, as well as helping you to make your community a better place.”

Case administrators receive an annual salary of between ££23,250-£25,210 for a 37-hour week. To find out more visit: prisonandprobationjobs.gov.uk/roles-at-hmpps/overview-of-the-case-administrator-role/ or search ‘Probation Jobs’.