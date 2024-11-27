Job fairs and exciting office expansion at PIB Risk Management

By Kate Shakesheff
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 11:08 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 11:52 BST

Last week, we launched our first job fair in Chesterfield, marking an exciting new chapter in our journey. These events are designed to connect us with talented professionals who are ready to join a dynamic team and make a meaningful impact.

Located in the heart of the country, Chesterfield offers an ideal base for our growing operations. Its central location not only enhances our connectivity with clients and partners but also makes it an accessible and attractive spot for talent from across the region.

Whether you’re a seasoned expert or just starting your career, PIB Risk Management offers diverse opportunities for growth. Our job fairs provide a fantastic opportunity to meet the team, learn about open roles, and explore how you can build an exciting future with us.

We’re also thrilled to share the news of our upcoming office expansion, set to open in 2025. As our team continues to grow, we’ve outgrown our current office and are moving to a larger one, still located at the HQ in Chesterfield. This new workspace will enhance our operations, foster collaboration, and inspire innovation—all while providing an exceptional environment for our employees.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

The Chesterfield expansion reflects our unwavering commitment to serving clients with excellence and supporting our employees with a workspace designed for success. Stay tuned for updates as we work toward this exciting milestone in 2025!

