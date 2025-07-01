Jacksons Bakery expands with new Clipstone shop with continued legal support from Banner Jones

Regional bakery business Jacksons has opened a new retail outlet in Clipstone, further strengthening its footprint across the East Midlands.

The launch follows the successful acquisition of Chesterfield’s Jacksons the Bakers by Allen Jackson Bakery Limited in 2023. The deal secured the future of the historic bakery — which dates back to the late 19th century — and safeguarded dozens of local jobs.

Operating from its head office and bakery in Clay Cross, Jacksons supplies a wide range of wholesale clients including schools, supermarkets, and English Football League clubs.

The business also runs a busy retail shop in Chesterfield town centre, and is well known across the region for both the quality of its baked goods and its strong community ties — including the regular donation of fresh bread and cakes to Ashgate Hospice for patients and staff.

The new shop at 151 Mansfield Road, Clipstone, offers a wide selection of handmade breads, cakes, pies, and hot food, all prepared daily at the Clay Cross bakery.

Designed to be a warm and welcoming space, the new venue aims to help revitalise the high street and provide a new community hub for local residents.

Banner Jones continues to provide commercial and property legal support to the business, including advice on securing the new premises.

Giles Allen, Managing Director of Jacksons, said: “Opening Jacksons – Clipstone is a fantastic next step on the Jacksons journey. We’re passionate about creating the highest quality baked goods, and we’ve created a space where people can enjoy fresh treats made with care. Whether you're after your morning loaf, a cooked breakfast or an indulgent slice of cake, we've got something for everyone.

“We want this to be more than just a bakery shop — a place where people can relax and meet with friends over a coffee and tasty treat. We can’t wait to welcome our neighbours in and share what we’ve been working on.”

The Clipstone launch is part of a broader regional expansion plan, with further sites already under consideration as Jacksons looks to bring its bakery offering to more communities across the region.

Andrew Fielder, Director and Head of Business Legal Services at Banner Jones, said:

“It’s been great to support Jacksons throughout the acquisition and their continued growth. The new store is a positive development for the business and the local community.”

Jacksons – Clipstone officially opened its doors on Thursday 8th May, operating from 7.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Saturday.