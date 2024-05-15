ivolve Group recognised as a Sunday Times Best Places to Work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield-based ivolve Group is delighted to announce that it has been recognised as a Sunday Times Best Places to Work, 2024, in the Very Big Organisation category. The Group is proud to be headquartered in Chesterfield, and this prestigious award highlights its continued investment in creating an amazing place to work, prioritising colleague engagement and wellbeing

The Sunday Times Best Places to Work awards celebrate organisations that demonstrate exceptional levels of employee satisfaction and empowerment, making them desirable places to work. As an award winner in the Very Big Organisation category, ivolve stands out for its dedication to creating an inclusive and supportive environment where its colleagues can thrive.

"At ivolve, we are committed to supporting our colleagues so they can make a meaningful difference to the lives of the people we support," said Tim Davies, CEO at ivolve Care & Support. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver outstanding care and support."

Entrants to the Sunday Times Best Places to Work awards, undergo a rigorous evaluation process, including employee surveys designed to assess engagement drivers such as empowerment, reward & recognition, job satisfaction, information sharing, wellbeing, and instilling pride. This thorough assessment provides valuable insights into employee sentiment, enabling organisations like ivolve to continually improve their workplace practices. In its recent colleague survey, ivolve boasted an eNPS of 25, considered to be outstanding.

ivolve CEO Tim Davies at a recent colleague event

"We are delighted to be recognised among the best places to work, and we remain committed to creating a culture of excellence, collaboration, and compassion for all of our colleagues," added Davies. "This recognition reinforces our dedication to providing the very best experiences for our colleagues as well as the people we support."