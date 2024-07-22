Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

No wonder Hoe Grange Holidays has just won gold at the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence!Nestled in the hills of the Derbyshire Peak District, award-winning Hoe Grange Holidays offers gorgeous accessible self-catering accommodation on a working farm. Since April 2023, Claire and her son Paddy, who has severe autism and complex needs, have enjoyed seven memorable holidays at this idyllic retreat.

Hoe Grange Holidays has always prioritised accessibility, a commitment recognised by their remarkable feat recently, winning gold in the Accessible and Inclusive Tourism category at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence at a glamorous awards ceremony held in Liverpool in June.

For Claire and Paddy, Hoe Grange is more than just a holiday destination; it’s a sanctuary. “The reason we return is the friendly and outstanding accommodation, which provides everything that we have at home – but it’s set in a beautiful, calm environment,” Claire explains. “This is key to us as parents and carers of disabled individuals, for time out and respite breaks.”

“Hoe Grange gives Paddy the space that he needs. He loves looking out of the window and seeing all the animals, and having a walk around the farm.” Owner David Brown regularly shows Paddy the farm machinery and his vintage car, and Paddy enjoys collecting old cow ear tags.

Paddy with David of Hoe Grange Holidays in one of the cosy log cabins

“As a parent/carer, the peace and calm that we get is absolutely priceless,” Claire shares. “One of Paddy’s conditions is bipolar and we have booked into Hoe Grange many times when he is suffering with this, so we can help him to mentally reset in a safe and calm setting. Hoe Grange does feel very safe to Paddy and his carers and myself. And I’ve never come across this before in my 30 years of caring. The service they provide is outstanding.”

Claire has booked another three holidays in for the rest of the year already – and family team David, Felicity and Caroline can’t wait to welcome her and Paddy back!

For more information on autism-friendly holidays, visit the Hoe Grange Holidays website.