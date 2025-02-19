It’s ‘Future First’ at Auto Windscreens’ event during National Apprenticeship Week

Auto Windscreens welcomed 15 Level 1 students from Chesterfield College for its first Insight Day led by social mobility charity, Future First at its Chesterfield head office last week.

The students attended two ‘careers carousels’, learning about Auto Windscreens’ contact centre, its focus on customer care, its sustainability agenda, technical and training and its new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems calibration product, Auto Calibrate. A team of Auto Windscreens colleagues also supported a CV and personal statement workshop.

Georgie Lumu, Schools Membership Manager at Future First, commented: “Days like today are so impactful for students. The power of meeting relatable, local role models is unmatched. Today has been a valuable day for the students of Chesterfield College to find out more about routes into apprenticeships and the types of careers available at Auto Windscreens. The chance to meet and learn from someone that they can relate to, who has gone on to succeed in the sector, could inspire them to follow a similar path and make them feel that if someone just like them has done it, they can too.”

Auto Windscreens has also recently become School of Thought Automotive’s newest partner. The organisation was created by Dave Reece and Julie Eley to help change and shape current thinking for recruitment, retention and progression for young people in the automotive industry. As its only automotive glazing partner, Auto Windscreens will be joining the organisation at The British Motor Show this summer (15-17 August), to raise awareness about careers in the sector.

The Auto Windscreens team which volunteered at the event.

Tony Green, Head of Technical and Training at Auto Windscreens, added: “Many of the team at Auto Windscreens, including senior leaders, started their careers here as trainees or apprentices. We’re proud of our award-winning programme, which has supported more than 200 apprentices since 2016. We’ll continue to do what we can to encourage people to consider a role in our industry – after all, they’re our future.”