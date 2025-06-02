"It's everything you’d want": 17th century Peak District pub, rooms and campsite up for sale at £1million
The Miners Standard, on Bank Top just outside Winster, is being sold freehold together with its café, guest bedrooms, camping facilities and a four-bedroom owners’ bungalow.
Originally a farmhouse, believed to have been built in 1653, the pub has been lovingly kept by current owners Lindsay and Wesley Beardsmore who are now looking to step away from the business to focus on family.
Wesley said: “We first came here in March 2018, when we were looking to take on a pub and campsite. The Miners Standard was the second venue we viewed.
“We knew instantly that it was the one for us. It has such a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and the views from the camping field are stunning.”
Lindsay added: “Over our several years of being here, we have met some wonderful people, as we are very well supported by locals, as well as returning customers, and we are truly thankful to have been granted the opportunity to call this special place our home.
“We now feel that it is the right time for us to move on so that we can take some time to be with our family.”
The pub boasts a charming trading area including a welcoming bar with traditional log fire, a cosy snug, a generous dining room and a games room, all in the quintessential style of a countryside watering hole.
The recent addition of a café compliments the pub trade, and serves a breakfast and brunch menu with an additional 22 covers, as well as takeaways and collections. The café space can also be used as a function room for private hire.
There are currently three bedrooms in use for lettings, with a further two rooms used as overflow storage which could easily be refurbished for guests.
Set in 2.5 acres of land, the pub has a large beer garden with seating for a further 80 patrons, as well as a rear paddock which is used for camping and glamping, a static caravan and a private car park.
The site boasts sweeping views of the surrounding national park and benefits all year round from its visitor economy.
Jonty Green, who is managing the sale for specialist business property adviser Christie & Co, said, “The Miners Standard epitomises everything you’d want from a traditional country pub in the Peak District, with two log fires, a classic stone exterior and exposed wooden beams, whilst offering a strong and diverse income with significant growth potential for a new owner.”
For more information about the property, go to christie.com/5752401.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.