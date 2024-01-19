IT support firm expands with new business development expert plucked from over 300 job applicants

A growing tech and IT support firm in Castle Donington has continued to expand its business with a hand-picked new recruit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

True MSP attracted new business development manager Anthony Richards to the firm after sifting through over 300 applicants for the job.

Anthony, 50, originally from Essex, has worked with high profile clients such as Lloyds of London and Number 10 Downing Street, and brings with him 20 years' experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony said: “Having spent 17 years at CCS Media, I have experience across a range of roles and responsibility levels - starting as an account manager and working my way up to general manager.

Anthony Richards

“However, when Covid hit, I began to appreciate the work/life balance and evaluated what I enjoy most in my job – the professional services and customer service aspects.”

True MSP was set up by Neil Shaw and Tim Rookes in 2017, combining 40 years’ experience in the industry to create a ‘service first’ firm.

Neil said: “Around 300 people applied for this role with us. We had a massive response to the advertisement, which was posted on LinkedIn among other channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We eventually whittled the applicants down to just three and it was Anthony’s expertise and his ethos, which aligns with ours, that made him stand out.”

Having predominantly lived in West London, but with links to Lincolnshire, Anthony said: “When I relocated to Kegworth with my partner and we found ourselves within easy reach of the peak district, to indulge our walking hobby, and within commutable distance to her work, I naturally sought out a firm that put customer service first.

“True MSP was at the top of the list of recommendations and when I met Tim and Neil, I knew that our ethos’ aligned.

“I loved their personal touch and proactive approach to business and that their independent status was combined with an outstanding service level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their experience and expansion plans, the fact that they are approachable and knowledgeable, all contributed to my desire to join the team.”

Neil added: “This is a new role within our growing business. Anthony has a wealth of experience and has reached a pivotal point in his career.

“So far, everyone in our company has been technical based. Anthony will be managing and maintaining our high levels of customer support and service as well as enhancing business development and providing account management back-up for us.

“As business owners, Tim and I wear multiple hats, but our unique selling point is that we are available and approachable around the clock. This will continue, with Anthony supporting us and assessing what he can help with while passing on what needs to be handled by us. He is very astute, approachable and capable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

True MSP prides itself in offering a typical call-wait time of just seven seconds.

Anthony added: “It is clear that the business is customer focused and personal. My role is to provide an extra layer of exceptional service to existing clients and to make them aware of any additional services such as the potential uses of AI and products that help combat cyber-crime.”

This firm isn’t resting on its past achievements either. It says it plans to roll out a range of exciting developments this year.

Neil said: “Our business development and expansion will continue. In spring this year, we will be widening our portfolio with a new service that is provided by only eight per cent of IT firms globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are growing but, within that expansion, and our provision of extra products and services, we are also very mindful of our unique ‘guys next door’ approachable service and maintaining that person-to-person advice.

“Our clients are not a number or a ticket, a fact demonstrated by our growing reputation and stable of more than 110 clients.