IT service provider achieves government cybersecurity status

A Macclesfield-based managed IT service provider has earned recognition from the UK government as a trusted cybersecurity advisor, joining fewer than 100 organisations nationwide to achieve this status.

CARA Technology has been named an NCSC Assured Service Provider for Cyber Essentials, a government cybersecurity framework that protects businesses against common online threats.

The achievement makes CARA one of only three managed service providers across the North West to earn approval under the National Cyber Security Centre's Cyber Advisor scheme.

Andrew Rosamond, Managing Director at CARA Technology, said: “Cyber attacks aren’t just targeting big businesses anymore. Local retailers, manufacturers, and smaller, growing firms are being targeted every day. Our Cyber Advisor certification from the NCSC means our clients can count on advice that’s been independently checked and government-backed. It’s just another way we’re helping businesses stay protected and prepared before problems strike.”

Dr Emma Philpott MBE, CEO of IASME, which delivers the government scheme, added: “For small businesses, it’s not always easy to know who to trust when it comes to cyber security advice. That’s why we’re proud to deliver the NCSC’s Cyber Advisor scheme- to give SMEs a clear, trusted source of expert support.”

The new status allows CARA to formally deliver pre-certification guidance and technical support for businesses seeking Cyber Essentials certification - increasingly required for government contracts and supply chain partnerships.

Founded in 1991, CARA Technology has grown from a local startup to become a significant employer in Macclesfield, supporting businesses across Cheshire and beyond with IT services. The company's latest achievement reinforces the area's growing reputation as a technology hub.

For more information about CARA Technology's services, For more information, visit www.cara.uk.com or contact [email protected].