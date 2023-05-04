2 . Emily, what makes you crochet?

“I don’t like just sitting and not doing anything. And crochet is easy for that. And it’s really nice when you’ve got young children because you can do it holding and cuddling your children. You can sit and enjoy cuddles and crochet and do something productive. I’m actually doing an international diploma in crocheting at the moment. A three year course. I’m coming the end of the first section of that, which I’ve really enjoyed. But as a result of teaching, I read a lot about crochet. And I think one of the most amazing things about crochet, is that there is no machine, as yet, that can replicate it. It has to be done by a human. That, for me, in this day and age, is something quite special.” Photo: Behind the counter at Fred's Haberdashery, Chesterfield