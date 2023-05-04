At the bottom of New Square is a truly iconic Chesterfield shop: Fred’s Haberdashery.
Emily Lord took over in 2010, in an act of continuing the life of her favourite ‘go to’ when it was about to close down.
From starting in an acknowledged naivety, while also juggling five daughters and home life, her shop successfully provides folk from Chesterfield and beyond with every haberdashery need.
She even has customers like Vivienne Westwood and Jude Law’s movie crew (true). Other things you might not know about Emily, even as a regular customer: she used to be a computer programmer, and has a passion for physics. A passion that feeds into her other passion: crocheting. Mathematics and shapes, equations and problem solving. So there you go. So, next time you picture a lady sat for hours crocheting a snuggle blanket, do not assume her mind is switched off. There’s some serious physics going on there. Anyway, let’s ask Emily some questions, both random and not so.
1. How would you describe your stock?
“I would say that the breadth of products is extensive. And every time I come down and have a rummage, I come across something else. Unopened packets of buttons that were made in France. Left-handed scissors made in Germany. Haberdashery traditionally was not specifically sewing, but more sort of household things. So we do have things like curtain hooks, gliders. But we also have a lot of buttons, and we have different types of fastenings. So hooks and eyes, trouser hooks, hardware bits and bobs, but also hardware stuff for making bags. Also eyelets, that can be used on making anything. We’ve got wool. We’ve got sewing stuff, cotton, quilting stuff. Stabilising fabrics. Did I mention buttons? We’ve got loads of buttons.” Photo: Fred's Haberdashery, Chesterfield
2. Emily, what makes you crochet?
“I don’t like just sitting and not doing anything. And crochet is easy for that. And it’s really nice when you’ve got young children because you can do it holding and cuddling your children. You can sit and enjoy cuddles and crochet and do something productive. I’m actually doing an international diploma in crocheting at the moment. A three year course. I’m coming the end of the first section of that, which I’ve really enjoyed. But as a result of teaching, I read a lot about crochet. And I think one of the most amazing things about crochet, is that there is no machine, as yet, that can replicate it. It has to be done by a human. That, for me, in this day and age, is something quite special.” Photo: Behind the counter at Fred's Haberdashery, Chesterfield
3. Would you say there’s an age range to your customers?
“I would say they are generally older women, but we do have men that come in for the hardware type things. We get a lot of model makers in. They tend to be men. So they make, like, ship models, railway type things, and they’re just after tiny pins or bits of thin chain. Things that they’re not designed for, but they’ll come in and explain the problem, go into great detail. And you’re wracking your brain. It’s nice to think outside the box and come up with something that’ll work for them.” Photo: Inside Fred's Haberdashery
4. Where do you stand with the town centre debate?
“I think Chesterfield is suffering some of the same issues that many town centres across the country are suffering. I think we are fortunate that we do have quite a lot of tourists that still come through. And the market’s always drawn those tourists in. It’s convenient, because if you are going to the Peak District you really have to come through Chesterfield, because that’s the way the road goes. So fortunately, we do get those people passing by. It is sad because things have changed a little bit. But I don’t think it’s the end of the world, and I think there’s still enough there to build on. To improve.” Photo: Emily Lord and Emily Sutton by the wool in Fred's Haberdashery