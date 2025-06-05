A historic country pub and guest house close to one of Derbyshire’s most popular heritage attractions has been put up for sale with an asking price of £650,000.

The 18th century Staff of Life, on High Street in Ticknall, lies on the edge of the National Trust’s Calke Abbey estate and within easy reach of three more of the heritage charity’s sites, as well as East Midlands Airport and Castle Donnington race circuit.

The current tenant is a private single pub operator who is approaching retirement and so the owner has put the property’s freehold on the market with Christie & Co.

A spokesperson for the agents said: “Our opinion is that the pub has great potential to increase turnover in an affluent part of Derbyshire. The pub currently does not trade to full capacity through lifestyle choices of the tenant.

Estate agents say the Staff of Life in Ticknall has "a charming street presence with an aesthetic in keeping with many properties in the village." (Photo: Contributed)

“Calke Abbey is a major attraction and Ticknall is a charming village dating back to the 11th century, easily accessible from several major roads and notably across the historic grade I listed Swarkestone causeway.”

The business is said to generate a diverse income from overnight guests, food and drink. Free of the restrictions on larger operators, it has built a strong reputation for its extensive selection of guest ales as well as its menu of classic pub dining and Sunday roasts.

Alongside its characterful historic features, the pub features a “good-sized” commercial kitchen, large dining area and smaller snug section that serves around 60 covers, plus another 70 in its garden.

Plans have been previously drawn up for an orangery that would increase internal covers to close to 100.

The site includes a 24-space car park and space for a potential built extension. (Photo: Contributed)

Another opportunity to grow revenues would come from the eight en-suite letting rooms – five above the pub and three in an adjacent outbuilding – which until now have been closed on Sunday and Monday. The whole pub has typically closed during January and over several Bank Holidays

The Christie spokesperson said: “We are advised that room occupancy is currently at around 70 per cent based on trading five days a week. Opening for the full seven days a week and refurbishing the standard rooms to the same level as the superior rooms are avenues to increase turnover from the letting rooms.”

An owner or on-site manager could occupy a spacious “loft style” annex flat with its own entrance, vaulted-ceiling kitchen-diner and en-suite double bedroom.

To learn more about the business, visit thestaffoflife.co.uk.

The picturesque village is well placed for visitors from nearby towns and cities, as well as heritage tourism. (Photo: Contributed)

For full sale details, find the listing on rightmove.co.uk or christie.com.

