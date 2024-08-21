IT firm’s e-waste recycling scheme passes one tonne milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A recycling service offered by a Derbyshire IT service provider to help combat the world’s growing e-waste problem has prevented over a tonne of tech from going to landfill.

True MSP launched its e-waste green scheme three years ago in an effort to help clients dispose of their old tech responsibly. The scheme has proven so successful that the total weight of items collected has this month passed the one tonne mark.

The United Nations Global E-waste Monitor 2024 report recently revealed that record amounts of electronic waste (e-waste) are being produced around the world. A staggering 62 million tonnes of e-waste was produced in 2022, up 82% from 2010, and growing to an estimated 82 million tonnes by 2030.

True MSP’s e-waste scheme enables businesses to donate their old tech, including laptops, monitors, cables and keyboards, to be recycled responsibly. The equipment is either put back on the market, harvested for parts or recycled, so nothing goes to waste.

Co-founders of True MSP, Tim Rookes and Neil Shaw

Neil Shaw, director at the Castle Donington-based firm, said: “Sustainability is hugely important to us. We wanted to do our bit for the environment by making sure the businesses we work with have access to a safe, reliable way to wave goodbye to their old IT equipment. It’s the right thing to do ethically, environmentally and even legally in some cases.”

According to Business Waste, up to 95% of companies still send their electronic waste to landfill rather than make arrangements for it to be collected, reused, or recycled.

Once True MSP has collected enough donations, the equipment is collected by Cheshire-based Green IT Disposal, a company that specialises in the disposal and recycling of old IT equipment.

Neil said: “Green IT Disposal’s zero landfill policy really appealed to us. Working in the technology industry means we are very much aware of how frequently technology is thrown away and replaced – in the home and by businesses.

The latest haul of client e-waste, to take the scheme over the 1-tonne mark

“Last year, we hit the 100-client milestone, with many more coming on board this year, so we knew we had the potential to make a big difference with each donation.”

E-waste is one of the most rapidly growing waste problems in the world. The number of tonnes of tech we are disposing of every year is equivalent to throwing out more than 1,000 laptops every single second.

True MSP offers its green scheme solution to all of its clients, collecting donations of old tech and storing it at its offices while awaiting collection. Each collection of old tech usually consists of between 50 and 100 individual items.

Neil said: “Customer service is our priority, so we ensure they don’t need to hold onto their old equipment unnecessarily. Once we’ve gathered enough items, we have them collected for recycling purposes.

“With our most recent collection, we’ve saved around 100 items from landfill. This figure is increasing all the time.”

True MSP provides round-the-clock IT support to clients, including cyber security, data back-up, cloud computing and software support. It is one of the few managed service providers around the globe that can offer Microsoft’s triple cloud of business software packages.

Trusted by over 100 businesses to secure, support and supply its tech, True MSPs aim to save businesses time and money while delivering the best customer experience possible.

Discover more at www.truemsp.co.uk