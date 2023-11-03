IT firm bucks ‘annoying’ call centre trend with ‘wait watchers’ policy

A Derbyshire IT provider is offering a unique promise in response to UK consumer frustrations that most modern call centres are automated, manned by inexperienced staff and leave you ‘hanging on the telephone’.

True MSP, which set out from the start to place customer service first and technology second, has worked hard at achieving zero customer complaints since it was established in 2017.

The secret behind its success is the constant monitoring of its call times and job handling systems, which co-founders Neil Shaw and Tim Rookes describe as their ‘wait watchers’ policy.

As a result, Castle Donington-based True MSP, boasts an average call-answering time of under seven seconds with no automated message or number options to press when calling.

The helpdesk team at True MSP

More importantly, the firm employs call staff of a high enough calibre to personally deal with your issue there and then - and it will never raise a job ‘ticket’ declaring “we will get back to you within 48 hours”.

The policy, which flies in the face of modern call centre experiences, has led to huge growth for the company and a long list of happy customers.

Neil Shaw said: “What we provide in the way of customer service is extremely rare nowadays – perhaps even unique. We may be one of the only firms of our kind that refuses to revert to automation – which I suppose is ironic given we’re an IT company.

“But we’ve all experienced the degradation of good customer service across all sorts of organisations, from banks and insurance companies to subscription services and retailers. It is extremely annoying for consumers, and it leads them, quite rightly, to assume they are not valued customers.

“How often, for example, do you wait ages on the line while being repeatedly told that ‘we are experiencing a higher volume of calls than normal, but your call is important to us’? That is disingenuous and, frankly, inexcusable.”

He added: “Making this our number one priority as a company, constantly monitoring with our ‘wait watchers’ policy, has paid dividends in customer satisfaction and retention. In fact, given that most organisations have far from progressed in this area, we are proud to declare: ‘call us old-fashioned’, quite literally.”

True MSP provides business IT support services such as cyber security, software installation and hardware management to a wide range of clients from accountancy firms to construction companies.

The firm, which signed its 100th client earlier this year, gains 95 per cent of its new customers through direct referrals. And its clients are more than happy to share their positive experiences of True MSP.

Steve Sharp, founder of Nuvo (formerly ADS Accountancy & Business Advisors) said: “Tim and Neil’s team is helpful and quick to resolve day-to-day issues, while their strategic advice helps us to map out how technology will continue to work for us in the future.”

Joe Garland, owner of corporate events management firm Eventurous, said: “On a day-to-day basis, their helpdesk team are fantastic, always answering the phone quickly and jumping on issues straight away.”

And Steve Lathwood, partner at Charnwood Accountants, said: “We use True MSP for our IT support and the level of customer service we receive in handling day-to-day queries is excellent.”