Investors praise Chesterfield’s location and lifestyle in new campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Why Chesterfield, Why Now? films, which are being published and promoted across a range of online and social media channels, including YouTube and the Destination Chesterfield website, seek to inspire more businesses to locate in Chesterfield and attract investors to the Chesterfield Investment Summit, which will take place in October.

They feature four companies – ChargedEV, Rosewood Wealth Management, NeoDyne and Voeberg Hospitality – that have already created more than 100 jobs in Chesterfield and are expected to invest over £5.6 million in the town’s facilities over the next ten years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All four business leaders featured in the films cited Chesterfield’s central location and transport connections as significant benefits of being located in the town. They also mentioned lifestyle, access to talent and a supportive investment environment as reasons to base businesses in Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why Chesterfield, Why Now campaign - Destination Chesterfield

Chesterfield will hold its eighth annual investment summit on 18 October 2023, which will outline the town’s growth strategy, detail new investment opportunities, and provide an update on development activities.

More than 200 delegates, including domestic and commercial property investors and business leaders from the UK, are expected to attend the event, which is sponsored by East Midlands Chamber and Turner & Townsend.

Data shared in Chesterfield’s growth strategy, published in April 2023, show the town’s business population grew by more than a fifth (21 per cent) in the last decade and created 2,000 new jobs. Chesterfield aims to attract 400 more businesses and a further 2,000 jobs by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Close, UK Business Lead at NeoDyne, an Irish industrial automation and electrical engineering company that opened its first UK office at Spire Walk in August, said:“There’s a huge benefit to be able to go and see our manufacturing customers and their processes. Getting to them easily and quickly is why we’ve opened the UK office, and Chesterfield is close to many areas that undertake manufacturing in the UK.

"There are good transport links from airports, public transport and the road network, a history of engineering excellence in the area, and several local universities we’re partnering with and have recruited from.”

Emily Smith, Director of Voeberg, the property investment company developing The Holywell Hotel in Chesterfield town centre, comments: “We moved from Scotland almost two years ago looking for a new investment area for our residential and commercial projects.

"Chesterfield was one of the first places we looked at because of the location, and it stood out because of the demand in the area. Chesterfield gave us that kind of local feeling that you don’t get in big cities and the ability to bring something new to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Going through this project, we’ve worked closely with the council, which has been massively supportive.”

Mark Pymm, Founder and Managing Director at ChargedEV, an electric vehicle chargepoint installation specialist which relocated to The HQ in March, comments: “We’re already one of the leading installers of EV charging points in the UK, and we expect to maintain that position. We needed new premises that allowed us to grow and scale our customer operations and office-based functions, and this building was prime for that.

"We chose to maintain a team in Chesterfield because of its transport links and central location, which offer easy access nationwide, and because of the diverse and talented range of people we can get here.”

Donna Robertson, Director of Rosewood Wealth Management, an independent financial advice company relocating to One Waterside Place, part of Chesterfield Waterside, comments: “Chesterfield has a great community feel, people do want to help each other out. It is exciting to be part of that and to be able to grow the business and give back to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was great to get in when Chesterfield Waterside was just starting to take off, and be here from the start, knowing how amazing this development is going to be.”

Cllr Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and Vice-Chair of Destination Chesterfield, comments: “Entrepreneurs and SMEs are vital for economic growth and Chesterfield provides this section of the business community with everything they need to thrive.

"Businesses in Chesterfield enjoy a strategic location in the centre of the UK, offering access to great talent, great transport links and a great quality of life. Chesterfield is investing in the facilities and homes required to deliver sustained growth, support local startups and scaleups, and attract great people and businesses from elsewhere looking for a compelling alternative to big cities.”