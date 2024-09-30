Inspiring the next generation of manufacturing talent with Pennine Healthcare - NMD 2024
The day featured a series of activities designed to give students an insight into the manufacturing industry, with a focus on lean manufacturing, career pathways, and a practical workshop. Following an introduction to the team and a site overview, students were taught the fundamentals of lean six sigma, a core element of Pennine Healthcare’s operations. This approach, which focuses on eliminating waste and improving efficiency, is critical to delivering high-quality products in the medical device sector.
One of the standout activities of the event was a plug-building workshop led by Richard, Pennine Healthcare's Head of Operations. In this hands-on session, students assembled plugs from start to finish, providing them with a deeper understanding of the manufacturing process and allowing them to apply the theoretical knowledge they had gained throughout the day.
In addition to the workshop, members of the wider Pennine team generously offered their time to take students on a live site tour. Along the way, they shared personal career stories, demonstrated various career paths, and provided insights into areas such as engineering, quality control, operations, and product development. The tour allowed students to see first-hand the variety of roles available in the manufacturing industry and helped to broaden their understanding of the opportunities that lie ahead.
Each student left with a Pennine-branded goody bag, a memento of the day that included materials to help them remember their experience. Feedback from both students and teachers was overwhelmingly positive.
Dan Wilson, Head of Marketing and Communication at Pennine, comments: “Our purpose at Pennine is ‘Protecting Life, Empowering Colleagues and Enriching Communities, and it’s brilliant that we are able to give something back to the local community by putting on events like this. Hopefully we have inspired some manufacturers of the future!”
Mrs Sheila Emery, a teacher at Noel-Baker Academy, shared her thoughts on the event:
"The Manufacturing Day at Pennine Healthcare was really inspiring. It opened our students' eyes to the importance of STEM in industry and pursuing a worthwhile career in manufacturing. Thank you to all the staff at Pennine Healthcare for an excellent, amazing day of learning!"
As part of Pennine Healthcare's commitment to supporting the future workforce, the company is dedicated to promoting careers in manufacturing to young people in the local community. Hosting events like National Manufacturing Day aligns with their mission to produce world-class medical devices while also investing in the next generation of talent.
