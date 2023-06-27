Victoria Abbott-Fleming, from Derbyshire, a founder of Burning Nights CRPS Support, a national charity supporting Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) sufferers, has been nominated as one of the finalists of the 2023 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS).

EVAS shine the spotlight on women from all business types. From social enterprise and small artisan businesses to ground-breaking innovators and global brands, the awards showcase their successes and achievements.

The finalists are role models who are meant to inspire the next generation of female entrepreneurs and encourage more women and girls to aim high and play an active role in the community and economy.

Victoria Abbott-Fleming founded Burning Nights charity in 2016 to raise awareness and offer support about the debilitating pain condition, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) after her own harrowing experiences following a simple accident at work which led to her having both legs amputated above the knee, and almost losing her life to swine flu. Realising, there was little or no access to information or support for CRPS sufferers, she established a community forum, and together with volunteers and just one staff member, she has been able to help in excess of 4,000 individuals suffering from the condition.

Selected from almost 1,500 nominations and entries, Victoria is a finalist in the highly contested Inspirational Woman of the Year Award.

Regional Enterprise Manager, Heather Waters, said: “NatWest is delighted to support the EVAS for the tenth year running as the Headline sponsor. The EVAS is a fantastic opportunity to both recognise and celebrate the success of women in enterprise and we look forward to this year’s event and hearing the inspiring stories that the awards shine a light on every year.”

