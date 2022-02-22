Innovative scheme helps Chesterfield businesses get to grips with online trading and social media

Chesterfield Borough Council teamed up with the East Midlands Chamber of Commerce to launch the Chesterfield Digital High Street in June 2021, and the project has since helped 84 local businesses to improve their online offering. It provides support and guidance on using online tools, and can also help secure funding for e-commerce websites.

TwelfthCraft is a retail emporium based in The Shambles, specialising in dolls houses, miniatures, accessories, curios and gifts. Caroline Gleadall, who owns and manages the store, created an online presence with help from those running the scheme. This led to a 10% increase in sales and enabled her to plan for further business expansion over the next three years.

Caroline said: “Thanks to the project, I feel like I’ve already achieved so much. I’ve developed the confidence to pay for Facebook advertising, and the time I’m committing to my social media presence has provided lots of new connections.

The Digital High Street scheme has helped a range of local businesses to branch out into the online world.

“It has allowed me to contact my customers and given them the opportunity to leave reviews. I’m also about to launch my new e-commerce website, which will help me reach new markets.”

The project is not limited to the town centre, with businesses across the borough being able to access support. Brampton Brewery is a long-established micro-brewery based on Chatsworth Road, but they have benefitted from the Digital High Street scheme.

Chris Radford, managing director and head brewer, said: “We have received grant funding through the project for a new website with enhanced e-commerce functionality. Once launched, we hope to see significant growth in our online sales.

“To any business considering getting involved, I’d say this - just do it. There really is no reason not to. You'll have access to a wide range of advice and services from industry specialists who just want to see you succeed.”

Councillor Dean Collins, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for economic growth, said that the scheme was helping local businesses recover from the disruption caused by the pandemic.

“It’s been a really difficult time for local businesses during the pandemic – many of which were left with limited options to trade when Covid-19 forced their buildings to close.

“We’ve been committed to supporting local businesses as they weathered this unprecedented time, and it’s fantastic that so many are already benefiting from this project and realising their full potential.”

Alexandra Gardner, from Smile Business Support, is one of the consultants who has worked on the project. She said: “It’s so encouraging to see a council in tune with their businesses enough to identify the need to support them to get online.

“It’s given businesses the ability to connect with both existing and potential customers through social media- which was so important throughout the pandemic.

“It’s been quite a privilege to work with these very special people who are working hard to keep Chesterfield the destination that it is.”