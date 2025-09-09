Innovative Derby health and safety software firm wins major global recognition for its groundbreaking technology

Work Wallet and Incora winning their award.

Innovative software designer Work Wallet has picked up a major global award for its ground-breaking app, which is helping to make health and safety smarter all over the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derby-based company jointly won the global Risk Excellence IIRSM (International Institute of Risk and Safety Management) award for Technological Innovation Project of the Year, alongside fellow Derby firm Incora.

Work Wallet is designed to make health and safety smarter by enabling users to access and report vital updates using a visually clear, easy-to-use interface via desktop and mobile phone app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It enables them to perform tasks like audits, inspections, risk assessments and safety briefings remotely through one streamlined platform, making it easier to keep up with their tasks no matter where they’re based.

Work Wallet Adam Civval (left) and Jonny Gray (right)

Its work with Incora, which is the world’s largest independent supply chain solutions provider to the aerospace, space and defence industries, involved embedding the app and then increasing its usage among Incora’s 4,000-strong global working community, who are based across 24 countries and speak multiple languages including Spanish, German and Chinese.

Incora now has fully optimised health and safety procedures, with their previous reporting systems being helpdesk-based and only accessed by around half the company’s employees.

Work Wallet brought everyone together on the same system, which can be easily scaled to meet Incora’s growth while ensuring compliance in each country that it operates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It enables them to report any potentially hazardous incidents by using a QR code to quickly upload up-to-date imagery, helping managers to evaluate and deal with any problem.

It can also overcome the significant issue of poor connectivity in some areas of the world by installing an offline feature, making sure that incidents can still be reported even where there is no connection.

Work Wallet was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs and business partners Jonny Gray and Adam Civval, who spotted a gap in the market for a simple digital alternative to cumbersome health and safety paperwork.

Jonny said: “We are so proud to have won this prestigious Risk Excellence Award in partnership with Incora. We both operate globally but we’re also two Derby-based companies who are working together to provide solutions to help empower employees in whatever language they speak to make sure health and safety is a priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We worked hard on our project with Incora and we enjoy working with a company which is as passionate about the importance of health and safety as we are.

“This award is testament to what can happen when two companies are aligned in their vision and we are extremely delighted to have won it together. It’s also testament not just to our teams who made this happen, but to each and every Incora employee who has engaged with the system to help make it the success it has been.”

Chris Snowden, Global EHS (Environment, Health and Safety) Director at Incora, said: “What the team at Work Wallet brought to this project was people and passion.

“They really wanted to make a difference. They are a joy to work with, they really are. We seem them as a partner more than a supplier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have people far afield, in Argentina for example, who are using Work Wallet on a regular basis.

“Using Work Wallet has allowed us to raise awareness of health and safety. What it has done is given each employee a voice.

“It has seen a significant reduction in lost time incidents which are now far below industry standard in our sector.”

Chris said the system was also being used to empower employees to make suggestions such as how to improve mental wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Work Wallet app allows reports to be made in real time. The Incora version includes features such as ‘Go Look Sees’ and ‘Good Spots’ for managers and staff to help reduce accidents and boost safety morale.

Never a company to stand still, Work Wallet is continuing to innovate with planned app updates to encompass the power of generative AI.