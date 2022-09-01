Independent Derbyshire tea blender named Best Local Producer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cup & Saucer, a tea blender based in Clay Cross, has won the 'Muddy Stilettos' award.

The competition was held across 28 counties in England and featured 75,000 businesses nominated by the public.

765,000 votes were cast and best local companies were chosen in various categories including best bar, best florist, best hair salon and many more.

rpt

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cup & Saucer has won 'Best Local Food/Drink Producer' for Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Owner Gail Hannan said: “I feel incredibly proud of this achievement, I've worked so hard to build my business over the past five years.”

Gail has first found out that she was nominated for the 'Muddy Stilettos' when she received an email from the organisers explaining she was chosen by the readers as one of the top five businesses across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

She said: “After a second public vote, I was both shocked and overjoyed to be notified that my small independent business had received hundreds of votes and got first place.”

Gail has been running the Cup & Saucer for the last five years, sharing her passion about good-quality tea with local customers.

Her business provides ethically sourced, quality loose tea leaves as well as unique mags, teapots and tea cans.

As Cup & Saucer is located just a stone's throw from the Peak Dsistrict, some blends are inspired by the national park including the Penine Picnic and Bakewell Hart.