Spanning 149,113 square feet, Fusion Utilities’ Horizon 29 fulfilment centre is located just off junction 29A of the M1, a prime location to ensure that supply chain customers have access to stock when and where they need it to deliver essential services to homes and workplaces.

The building houses both warehouse and office space which will accommodate teams for hire and servicing, technical services, national sales office and product design.

It boasts environmentally-friendly features such as a green exterior, large recycling centre, EV charging and solar panels as part of parent company Wolseley Infratstructure’s stated ambition to cut its carbon footprint.

Simon Dennis, national operations director for Wolseley, said: “We are thrilled with the progress of our new Horizon 29 site. The investment in this site underlines our dedication and unwavering commitment to adaptability and excellence in customer service delivery.

“This investment is about ensuring we remain agile and responsive to the evolving needs of our customers, unlocking endless possibilities to better serve them and the delivery of their projects.”

Founded in 1971 as a small tooling manufacturer, Fusion was acquired by Wolseley in 2014. Its head office is currently sited on the Chesterfield Trading Estate, just off the A61 outside Sheepbridge.

1 . First Look at Fusion Utilities fulfilment centre - Photo: Leopard Co Photo Sales

2 . First Look at Fusion Utilities fulfilment centre - Photo: Leopard Co Photo Sales

3 . First Look at Fusion Utilities fulfilment centre - Photo: Leopard Co Photo Sales

4 . First Look at Fusion Utilities fulfilment centre - Photo: Leopard Co Photo Sales