In pictures: Derbyshire's top 10 wedding hotels according to TripAdvisor

Published 25th Feb 2025, 15:07 BST
For anyone planning a wedding, finding the perfect backdrop for one of the happiest days of your life can be an agonising decision – so it might help to listen to couples who have previously walked down the same aisle and their guests.

Derbyshire has a vast array of historic homes and purpose-built modern complexes vying for wedding business with all kinds of packages and advantages.

For many, basing all or part of the event in a hotel can help to simplify the choice and offer convenience for everyone to get some rest after a long night on the dancefloor.

According to the leading travel website TripAdvisor and those guests who have left reviews, these are the best ten hotels for anyone planning a wedding in mid- or north Derbyshire.

TripAdvisor gives this hotel a rating of 5 stars, based on 1,051 reviews.

1. 1. The Morley Hayes Hotel, Morley

TripAdvisor gives this hotel a rating of 5 stars, based on 1,051 reviews. Photo: Contributed

TripAdvisor gives this hotel a rating of 4.5 stars, based on 1,417 reviews.

2. 2. Peak Edge Hotel, Stonedge

TripAdvisor gives this hotel a rating of 4.5 stars, based on 1,417 reviews. Photo: Contributed

TripAdvisor gives this hotel a rating of 4.5 stars, based on 1,780 reviews.

3. 3. Lea Wood Hotel, Buxton

TripAdvisor gives this hotel a rating of 4.5 stars, based on 1,780 reviews. Photo: Google

TripAdvisor gives this hotel a rating of 4.5 stars, based on 2,292 reviews.

4. 4. Casa Hotel, Chesterfield

TripAdvisor gives this hotel a rating of 4.5 stars, based on 2,292 reviews. Photo: Contributed

