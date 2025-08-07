In pictures: a sneak peek at Chesterfield's new Geeks Headquarters gaming shop

Geeks Headquarters (GHQ) greeted its first customers to the shop at 3 High Street on Friday, August 1, after moving a short roll of the dice downhill from Soresby Street.

Alberto Naso, who owns the business together with brother Massimiliano, said: “This move has been a long time coming, and we’re really excited to welcome people to the new store.

“We’ve outgrown our old space thanks to the continued support of our amazing customers and the wider gaming community. The new premises will give us the opportunity to do even more — from stocking a wider range of products to hosting bigger and better events.”

Formerly home to clothing retailer Dorothy Perkins, in recent years the shop unit had struggled to attract a sustainable occupant, but it may have finally found the perfect fit for the fantasy castle-esque turret on the roof.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary with discount offers over the weekend of August 8-9, GHQ grew from a market stall to build a strong reputation locally and across the Midlands for its wide range of board games, trading card games, miniature and roleplaying games, collectibles, comics, and custom 3D-printing services.

With around 4,300 square foot to play with now, the business plans to host tournaments, community gaming sessions and courses for people taking their first steps into worlds such as Dungeons & Dragons, as well as catering to players of older traditions like chess, mahjong and Go.

The brothers also want to share their growth by collaborating with other local businesses and charities, beginning with sponsorship of the Chesterfield FC under-12s team for next season.

The relocation was supported by local law firm Banner Jones Solicitors, which advised GHQ on the successful negotiation and completion of the lease for the new premises.

Alberto said: “Banner Jones were fantastic throughout the lease process — their guidance was clear, timely, and always in our best interests.”

Andrew Fielder, head of business legal services at the firm, added: “We were delighted to support Alberto and Massimiliano with this next step in their journey. GHQ is a vibrant part of Chesterfield’s independent retail community, and the new site offers exciting opportunities for further growth.

“It’s great to see such a community-focused business investing in the town centre, and we’re proud to have played a part in their continued success.”

Plans for the shop’s former premises have yet to be confirmed publicly.

To learn more about the business and upcoming events in-store, go to geeksheadquarters.co.uk.

1 . Geeks Headquarters makes next move Co-owners Alberto and Massimiliano on opening day with the Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield Barry and Marie Dyke. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Geeks Headquarters makes next move 3 High Street was formerly occupied by Dorothy Perkins. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Geeks Headquarters makes next move The new shop has plenty of space for customers to play as well as shop. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Geeks Headquarters makes next move The shop sells highly-prized collectibles. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales