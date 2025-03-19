IMS Heat Pumps shortlisted for Octopus Trusted Partner Award

IMS Heat Pumps is thrilled to announce that it has been shortlisted for the Grand Tentacle Prize for the Most Innovative Business at the inaugural Octopus Trusted Partners Awards.

The awards celebrate the top installers driving the UK’s transition to clean, green energy. Showcasing those companies installing heat pumps, solar panels, and more for Octopus Energy customers when Octopus can’t.

Hosted by Octopus, the awards will take place on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

The evening will bring together the best and brightest in the industry to honour outstanding contributions to decarbonisation, innovation, and customer service. It will also include a special appearance by former football manager Harry Redknapp, known for winning the 2008 FA Cup and later, being crowned King of the Jungle in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

An air source heat pump installed by IMS Heat Pumps

The Octopus Trusted Partners programme launched last year to turbo charge the rollout of heat pumps and solar.

With demand for heat pumps increasing over 20-fold last year, Octopus’ partnership programme refers customers to trusted local installers* for clean tech installations that Octopus can’t tackle at the moment.

Emma Bohan, Managing Director at IMS Heat Pumps, said: “We are incredibly proud to be recognised as one of the leading installers in the UK. Being shortlisted for the Most innovative Business is a testament to our team’s dedication to providing top-quality service and pushing the boundaries of sustainable energy solutions. We look forward to celebrating with fellow industry leaders on the night!”

Greg Jackson, Founder of Octopus Energy, said: “We have government targets of 600,000 heat pumps to install by 2028 and a deadline to hit net zero home emissions - and the Octopus Trusted Partner programme helps to deliver this.

“We're delighted to have over 500 companies and 6,500 installers as part of the programme, ensuring more money-saving tech is installed in people's homes faster. Congratulations to all shortlisted companies and good luck!”

The Octopus Trusted Partners Awards feature eight categories, highlighting excellence in key areas such as customer experience, innovation, leadership, and teamwork. A panel of industry experts, including Octopus Energy Founder Greg Jackson, will select the winners.

For more information about the programme, visit https://octopus.energy/Octopus-Trusted-Partners/