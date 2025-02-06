IMS Heat Pumps becomes first UK specialist installer to host Vaillant’s low carbon heating apprentices as part of groundbreaking training scheme

In a UK first, IMS Heat Pumps has welcomed the pioneering group of Low Carbon Heating apprentices to gain hands-on experience collaborating with a specialist heat pump installer, marking a major shift in how the industry trains future engineers.

These apprentices - Alex, Callum, Lewis, and Toby - are not only part of Vaillant UK’s prestigious Kings Standard programme, but they are now breaking new ground in their second year as apprentices and the first to transition from manufacturer training to real-world installation practice with an industry partner.

This next step in their education is set to transform their learning, as the apprentices begin working alongside IMS’s expert team on live heat pump installation projects. This marks a significant milestone, addressing the critical skills gap needed to meet the UK’s ambitious net zero goals.

For the first time, apprentices training in low carbon heating are moving from a classroom environment to gaining direct, practical experience with a leading specialist installer. IMS Heat Pumps’ involvement enables these future engineers to hit the ground running, with exposure to real installation challenges and innovative heat pump systems.

Lewis and Callum, two of the low carbon heating apprentices, helping to install a Ground Source Heat Pump

“Hosting the UK’s first apprentices to collaborate directly with a specialist installer is a huge step for the industry,” said Emma Bohan, Managing Director of IMS Heat Pumps. “This isn’t just theoretical learning - these apprentices are gaining crucial on-the-ground experience, positioning them to play a key role in delivering the heat pump revolution.”

With the previous government’s target of 600,000 heat pump installations per year by 2028, it is this kind of next-level apprenticeship that will help ensure the workforce is prepared to scale up the deployment of low carbon heating solutions.

IMS Heat Pumps’ partnership with Vaillant UK marks a unique approach to training in the renewable heating industry. While traditional apprenticeships offer technical instruction, the collaboration between a leading manufacturer and a seasoned specialist installer provides a holistic learning experience - ensuring these apprentices are fully equipped to manage both the technical aspects of installation and the practical realities of working on-site.

This model could become the blueprint for future training schemes, helping bridge the growing skills gap as demand for heat pumps and renewable energy systems surges.

Alex, one of the low carbon apprentices helping to install an Air Source Heat Pump.

Laura Thomas, Head of Training at Vaillant UK says, “The key to a decarbonised future is to encourage and nurture both existing and new entrants into the industry. Whilst heat pumps are not a recent technology, they do require a variety of skills to install, for example, educating the consumer on how they work. Through the work with our strategic partner, Derby College Group, our Apprentice programme has been able to harness the excitement our apprentices have for decarbonising home heating, whilst giving them the skills to educate their future customers to make an informed decision on how best to heat their home. We are delighted that our loyal installers, like IMS Heating are eager to support our Low Carbon Technician Apprentices to help build a workforce that is ready to tackle the low carbon future head-on.”

These apprentices are not just gaining technical know-how - they are becoming the new ambassadors for low carbon heating. Working directly with IMS Heat Pumps, they are learning not only how to install renewable heating systems but also how to engage with homeowners and promote the benefits of moving away from fossil fuels.

“This innovative approach represents a transformative step for apprenticeships and renewable energy,” said Carol Dixon, Director of Employer Partnerships at Derby College Group. “It’s not just about equipping learners with technical skills; it’s about embedding them within the industry, where they can make an immediate impact and actively contribute to the UK's sustainability goals. By working directly with specialist installers like IMS Heat Pumps, these apprentices are gaining real-world experience that complements their classroom learning, ensuring they are fully prepared to meet the demands of a low-carbon economy. This partnership demonstrates how collaboration between education providers, manufacturers, and industry leaders can bridge the skills gap and accelerate progress towards net zero."

One of the apprentices, Lewis, shared his excitement: "The best part of the apprenticeship has been getting stuck in on-site and learning by doing. The team at IMS Heat Pumps has been really welcoming and patient, which makes it way easier to pick things up. Every day’s different, and it feels good knowing that the work we’re doing is helping move towards a low carbon future—it’s exciting to be a part of it."