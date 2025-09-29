Former Chatsworth art handler Ian Jackson, 50, opened the Collectors Corner in Cromford in 2019 as a part-time high street presence for his fledgling online trade.

After six years of ups and downs for an admittedly niche shop in a relatively quiet village, on Saturday, October 4, the business will open the doors to its new location on St John’s Street in Wirksworth – as the town prepares to welcome a crowd for its annual Wizarding Day on Sunday.

Ian said: “It’s been an extreme challenge keeping it going through lockdowns, economic decline and all these other awful things. At one point my Facebook page got hacked and I lost a few thousand followers.

“As lovely as Cromford is, there’s very little footfall a lot of days, and I’d say 90 per cent of the people who did wander in had never been in a shop like mine before.

“The local community might initially have thought it was a weird thing to do, but I think they realised I was bringing something different. I’m hoping that will suit Wirksworth even more, because it has a lovely creative atmosphere.”

He added: “The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that if people are into geeky things, those people are incredibly thoughtful, kind and loyal. Just this week I had a gentleman I’ve never met before take a day off work and drive two hours to get here to help me move the shop.”

“If I sold car parts or e-cigarettes, this business wouldn’t work, but I have a lot of customers come out of their way to spend money with me, I think because they see I have the same passion.”

The business currently has a stock of around 10,000 comics in addition to toys, models, board games, sci-fi props and other paraphernalia.

The new premises should make it possible to put more on display and allow Ian to do more work in the shop, whereas the Cromford unit was so small he had to rely on neighbours to deliver him the occasional cup of tea.

Ian said: “As far as I know, I’m the only actual vintage comic shop in Derbyshire proper. You can go to Forbidden Planet in Derby, but I do the real thing. The oldest comic I’ve got at the moment is an American one from 1943.

“As a sole trader I’ve had to learn its better to spend my time on comics I can sell for £20, than those I can sell for £2, but I’ve still ended up with an enormous quantity of stuff.

“I’ve got something here with the earliest mention I’ve ever seen of assistant editor Private Stan Lee, because he was still in the army at the time.”

For the uninitiated, Stan Lee was one of the creative pioneers of Marvel Comics, who helped popularise the form into a multibillion dollar industry which continues to attract a fandom of all ages.

Ian said: “I was in the new shop today and I’ve just had the sign put up out front. It’s in the same font as the Tardis. The kids were just coming out of school round the corner, staring in the windows at the Dungeons & Dragons toys.

“It’s the first time I’ve had that kind of reaction and it was a bit of an eye-opener for me. Everyone I’ve spoken to here has been really positive and welcoming too.”

The grade II listed former butcher’s shop – secured after a chance encounter with the landlord – has presented fresh challenges for Ian.

He said: “I’ve painted it all several times, installed all-new electrics and because it’s listed some of the features can’t be moved. I’ve leaned a little into the horror side of things by hanging action figures off the meat hooks.

“But it does mean I finally have space for my spaceship control panel, and I’ve restored my Dalek, Zen, which my dad made.”

Dalek Zen is something of an online avatar for the business as Ian boldly goes into the new world of TikTok.

Ian said: “I already do a lot of short videos, so people have been telling me to do it for years, but I didn’t think it was a place for a 50-year-old man.

“Then I finally did one video last week and it’s been watched by more than 62,000 people, so I expect I’ll be doing more of that from the new shop.”

While Ian settles into his new surroundings, Collectors Corner will open from Wednesday to Sunday each week.

To learn more about the business, find the Collectors Corner and Dalek Zen on Facebook and TikTok.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

1 . Collectors Corner Wirksworth Ian Jackson and Dalek Zen at the new home of Collectors Corner on St John's Street, Wirksworth. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Collectors Corner Wirksworth The shop's stock of comics traces back to the artform's early boom. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Collectors Corner Wirksworth You might find the perfect gift for the geek in your life. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales