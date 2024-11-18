IDT invests in young talent with double hire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

IDT, the fast-growing managed service provider, has expanded again after hiring two new apprentices.

Joining the firm's Ilkeston headquarters are Ollie Black - IDT's first female IT Support Engineer apprentice - and Isaac Steele, who has also joined as an IT Support Engineer apprentice.

Both will now work towards completing their apprenticeships with IDT.

Ollie said: "When I first came to IDT, I knew then I wanted to work here. What drew me to IDT was their values especially to go above and beyond the above and beyond and the IT company that behaves nothing like an IT company, it shows why and how IDT have such a unique relationship with their customers."

Ollie and Isaac

She added: "I have learnt so much already, especially the unique values of IDT and how the team strives to achieve them, from my first site visit you can see how much IDT values its customers and how much the customers value IDT. I am looking forward to delivering these values and making sure we continue to deliver the service that has got IDT the reputation it deserves."

IDT's commitment to providing "human solutions" to its clients has blown Ollie away immediately.

She said: "The team at IDT is amazing, as soon as I started, I felt a part of the family straight away, every day I look forward to coming into IDT. I am honoured to be a part of an amazing team to complete my apprenticeship.

"Luke, James and Lawrie [IDT's directors] are remarkable, because of them I have been given this incredible opportunity, and I couldn’t be more thankful!"

Isaac has been equally impressed.

He said: "I applied for the ICT apprentice position at IDT because I have a keen interest in tech and computers and having investigated the company, I knew this was the position I wanted to fill quickly.

"In the first couple of weeks working at IDT I have already built good relationships with colleagues who have been very helpful at guiding me through operations that are new to me, helping me develop my knowledge and abilities.

"IDT's delivery of professional and personal service for their customers quickly impressed me and has driven me in my work and learning, making me glad I applied for the position."

Luke Draper, Managing Director at IDT, is thrilled with the new arrivals.

He said: "Both Ollie and Isaac have hit the ground running and with Ollie being our 1st female support engineer it's great news.

"Our commitment to investing in young talent has paid off time and time again for our clients and I look forward to watching Isaac and Ollie progress in their careers with us."