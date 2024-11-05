“Ideal platform” found to continue Sumed’s growth

Sumed International, a manufacturer, supplier and distributor of medical equipment and treatments, has been sold to Direct Healthcare Group (DHG).

Trading since 1987 and originally based in Banbury, Sumed was acquired in 2006 and its headquarters was moved to Hadfield, Derbyshire two years later by the same owners who instructed KBS Corporate on the company’s latest sale.

Specialising in solutions for the pain and discomfort experienced by those who suffer from pressure sores and ulcers on the skin due to limited mobility, Sumed’s offering includes medical beds and mattresses, wheelchairs, cushions and wound care treatments.

The company has a strong reputation, driven by a dedicated team, and relationships with a number of blue-chip customers, as well as being an established supplier of products and services to the NHS and local councils.

The acquisition will further expand DHG’s comprehensive pressure ulcer prevention portfolio and expand service delivery, providing customers of both Sumed and DHG with true nationwide coverage through 10 rental and service facilities and 135 technicians.

DHG is based in Caerphilly. Combining DHG and Sumed’s expertise in manufacturing pressure ulcer prevention solutions will ensure its customers will continue to be provided with high quality, cost-effective products that deliver proven clinical and health economic benefits.

“Sumed and DHG were a natural fit, sharing an ethos and vision for the business that will ensure customers of Sumed will continue to receive the very best solutions for the maintenance of healthy skin,” said Graham Collyer, Executive Chairman of Sumed.

“DHG is the ideal platform to continue to grow the brands Sumed has built, both in the UK and beyond.”

Graham Ewart, CEO of DHG, commented: “Sumed has established itself as a highly regarded manufacturer of solutions for the prevention and treatment of pressure ulcers through decades of partnership with our healthcare system.

“Both companies share the same vision in delivering proven, best value solutions and customers of Sumed can be assured we will continue to deliver the same quality and service that has come to be expected in their near 40 years of operation.”

Andrew Dodd, KBS Corporate Director, was delighted to see the transaction process reach a successful conclusion and said: “Sumed and DHG look to be an ideal synergistic match and I fully expect both companies to enjoy a prosperous future.”