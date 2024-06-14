Ian Bamforth is named as civil engineering achiever of the year
Ian Bamforth, Technical Director at the AECOM Roads team, based in Chesterfield, has been named as the Civil Engineering Achiever of the Year.
With over twenty four years’ experience in the design and implementation of major multidiscipline highway schemes — both new build and maintenance — Ian has a record of building collaborative and successful project relationships across client, design and contractor teams while fully engaging key stakeholders.
Ian studied for a Civil Engineering degree and by 2003 he had achieved Chartered Engineer status. Since that time he has continued to closely support the development of engineers and technicians through the role he has played on projects — either as engineer, senior engineer, project manager or project director.
In conferring this award, the judges recognised his dedication to the profession and to the development of others. They also commended his professionalism and integrity, and his ability to collaborate with clients, delivery and stakeholder organisations to ensure that schemes are always successfully delivered.
Commenting on this year’s awards, ICE East and West Midlands Regional Director, Jo Barnett, said: “Our awards this year allowed us to celebrate the many sustainable benefits that civil engineers have on our everyday lives.
“This recognition serves as a reminder of the innovation, dedication and excellence that drive the profession, shaping a better future for all.”
The ICE East Midlands Merit Awards attract entries from civil engineering projects and people from across the region.