‘I feel really sad’ says independent Derbyshire fashion boutique owner closing doors at the end of the month

Rebecca Douglass of the Peakaboo Boutique will be closing the doors of her Buxton shop for the last time at the end of January due to low footfall. Photo Jason Chadwick

An independent boutique trader will be closing the doors of her Buxton shop for the last time at the end of January.

Rebecca Douglas from Peakaboo, which sells ladies fashion, has made the tough decision to close her shop on the High Street.

Her last day of trading in the town will be January 31, but she will still be keeping her shop in Bakewell open.

The 36-year-old said: “November and December, which are normally the busiest times of the whole year, were really quiet and numbers were down compared to the previous Christmas in 2023.

“I know the start of the year is always quiet and then soon business rates will increase as will National Insurance and it just didn’t seem practical to keep two shops on so I had top make that call.

“I feel really sad about it.

“Buxton is the place where I opened my first shop then moved to a bigger premises and where I have grown my business and become part of the community.”

Peekaboo started in 2021 when Rebecca was on maternity leave with her second child and realised the fashion industry was not catered to that market.

She wanted to sell clothes which broadened women’s possibilities and offer good quality items at affordable prices.

“And I did it, and I have so many lovely repeat customers so I must have been doing something right.”

Rebecca, from Dove Holes, says although this is sad news for her it is a reflection of the changing way people shop.

“The rates are going to get higher, but that’s not the council’s fault. They have been set for them.

“But with prices going up all the time people are choosing carefully how they spend their money and I understand that clothes shopping is a luxury.

“It is such a shame as I didn’t think I was overly expensive but talking to other businesses everyone is seeing less people shopping.”

Rebecca says the Bakewell premises, which opened in September feel like a safer bet long term as there is more footfall there.

She added: “It’s emotional and I’m a losing a staff member with this closure but it’s not the end of Peakaboo.

“I am only down the road and still online too.”

To shop at Peakaboo visit peakabooboutique.com