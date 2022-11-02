"I couldn’t afford to pay the bills anymore' - fears for Chesterfield businesses as cost-of-living crisis bites

Kayleigh Valeisa, the owner of The Pamper Shack, said: “I think it’s difficult for us to say with any empirical data that the reduction in clients is purely due to the rise in living cost or because October always tends to be our quieter month. I think time will tell.

"For us, the staff, we are waiting to see what the bills are at the end of this month and next… check the impact then.

"As for the council… I’m afraid to receive the help from them… what will all this help cost the taxpayer and us small businesses again? I am scared for the future of the entire world right now. Sorry to be bleak! This is a collective issue I guess.

Karen Mitchell

“All we can do is keep putting the offers on, but most salons run at low profit margins anyway just because competition is so commonplace along this road, they feel they have to buy business. Sadly, it can mean the difference between a client through the door or not.

“I am focusing on work with my business coach, support groups for businesses on Facebook and Instagram and trying to take any downtime either I or the girls get to really work on their attitude and vibration! It’s been really helpful in keeping our atmosphere happy, bright, and buzzing! That in turn passes to the clients and we have fun!”

Another Chatsworth Road business which opened its doors in June 2015, New Arrivals, unfortunately had to close in September. Former owner Sophie Jowitt said, “I have had to close my shop down and work from home, I couldn’t afford to pay the bills anymore. I had no support from the council other than the covid grants through lockdown.”

“I have three young children to support and once the support had finished, but my kids were ill with covid, I couldn’t work so there was no income, the council was not there to support me. It has been extremely tough, and I’m gutted and feel saddened that I had to get rid of my lovely shop I had worked so hard to build up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I loved my store, and it was so hard to part with, but I was getting in debt with the bills.The footfall has never recovered since covid, and people don’t come out and shop anymore, it’s just online enquiries majority of the time, so I felt I was paying rent and bills for nothing.”

Karen Mitchell is the owner of JJ Aesthetics. She said, “As a new business on Chatsworth Road I can confirm worrying times are ahead. I am a qualified Nurse Prescriber and I love doing Aesthetic Treatments, my ethos is safety first, aesthetics second! I have fears and concerns about the increase in cost of living.

"I run a Nurse Led Aesthetics Clinic which firstly was impacted greatly by the Local Covid Restrictions. Then the delay in return to business due to me being classed as a ‘close contact’ service meant we were one of the last types of businesses like local hair and beauty salons to be allowed back to work, even when pubs were open. Luckily, I had the privilege to still be working as an NHS Nurse part time throughout the pandemic although this in itself was incredibly stressful.

“After serving many years in the NHS I recently decided to run my Aesthetics business full time as this gives me more flexibility for my child who has Special Educational Needs. Having bounced back from Covid I am now affected by the increased cost of living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Business has barely had chance to recover and bang ...another big worry is ahead of me. The rent has increased, and the gas, electricity and water rates have all rocketed. Daily consumables such as gloves and dressing packs increased after Covid and prices have never come down again, they have actually increased.

“As we rent an old building it is hard to be cost efficient with energy. The place is definitely not designed to keep the heat in as anyone who lives or works in an old building will know! In addition to this the cost for my medical products have increased. Did you know the cost of Botox has massively increased?"

“Even if you don’t believe in these types of treatments, it can still have an impact on those you love or care for. There are many people seeking aesthetic treatments. Some are vulnerable and young or naive about the risks. As the cost of legitimate products and energy increases counterfeit and black-market products are flooding the aesthetic market to take advantage of the situation.

“I am paying more for basics like gloves, dressing packs, liability insurance to name but a few. I fear for patients who may be tempted to have unsafe treatment with black market fillers and Botox at unregulated (but bizarrely legal) establishments. I hear daily shocking stories and see for myself frightening results from patients who have been tempted by bargain prices for aesthetic treatments elsewhere. Even if you don’t believe or agree with Botox or aesthetics treatments it can still affect you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not a business you can cut corners with and risk people’s health and safety. Currently I am trying not to increase my prices to pass on to my patients as I worry many of those will not be able to afford it. This means I am taking a hit in my pocket whilst trying to juggle the increase in cost of living both professionally and at home. As you can see the cost of living crisis has a ripple effect that is not just about money.

“These changes could indirectly impact people’s safety and local health services if more people are driven to seek cheap and dangerous treatments to make themselves feel better. I know people might criticise those who seek aesthetic treatments at such a time but let’s not forget – it’s human nature to want to look good even in times of adversity!

“There has been no help or discussion whatsoever with financial help for local businesses and I am saving for the energy bills by taking a lower wage. I am very lucky to have a core group of loyal patients who keep my business afloat. I am very worried about the cost of the future and after all the blood sweat and tears I have put into the business it does keep me awake at night. I’d really value some input from local government to address these matters.”