“I am shocked and so honoured" - says Derbyshire photographer as she claims award

Jane-Louise Pattison has been named the Best Wedding Photographer of the Year award at the ‘I Do Magazine Wedding Awards 2024’. This comes after the Clay Cross studio scooped the same award last year.

Any wedding suppliers based in East Midlands and Yorkshire can be nominated at ‘I Do Magazine Wedding Awards’ across various categories, before newly-weds vote for their favourite businesses online.

Jane-Louise said: “I am shocked and so honoured to have won the second year in a row, the awards are voted purely by our customers and that’s why I do this job. The recognition is the cherry on the cake”.

You can find out more about Jane’s Clay Cross photography business at its website and Facebook page.

