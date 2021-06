Huge Derbyshire business park could create 20,000 jobs

Council leader Barry Lewis said the plan would create a rail freight interchange, taking many vehicles transporting goods off the roads

The planned East Midlands Intermodal Park would have 10,600 jobs on site and a total of 19,900 jobs when including those connected to the site.

During a cabinet meeting Cllr Barry Lewis, leader of Derbyshire County Council said the site, opposite Toyota north of Etwall, could bring £910 million into the area each year.

He said it would provide a rail freight interchange, taking many vehicles transporting goods off the roads, and would include innovation in partnership with Toyota into hydrogen technology and “green fuel”.

Cllr Lewis said this would create a “hotbed for innovation” and “super charge” the local economy, including for businesses such as Nestle and JCB.

He said the site would allow firms such as Toyota and Bombardier to bring their supply chain into the region to cut down on costs, bringing those jobs from around the UK and the world, to the East Midlands.

Sceptics have raised concerns that this would leave areas, where those businesses are currently based, with a job and economic drought.

Cllr Lewis said the authority would work to mitigate any negative impacts of the plan and wider freeport (tax haven) aims for the East Midlands.

The full business case for the site is due to be filed in the autumn.

Cllr Tony King, cabinet member for clean growth and regeneration, said: “I have huge excitement about it. It is a huge project and there will be enormous opportunities for investment.

“A lot of huge opportunities will be in hugely innovative areas, particularly in hydrogen energy, in cooperation with Toyota.

“It will give existing businesses huge opportunities to bring their supply chains in and will benefit significantly our existing supply chain.“There is a lot of talk and focus on jobs and the number of jobs, but it is also the opportunity to promote high security jobs.”

Cllr Lewis agreed that the scheme would aim to provide quality jobs, particularly in technology.

The intermodal park off the A50/A38 roundabout at Toyota would include 5.2 million sq ft of manufacturing and distribution space.