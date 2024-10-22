Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Timing is everything when asking your boss for time off or a pay rise ⏰

Timing can be everything when it comes to making requests at work, whether you're asking for time off, or a pay rise.

Approaching your boss at the wrong moment can hurt your chances, while choosing the right time can significantly boost your odds of success. But how exactly should you pick the perfect moment to ask for these important workplace benefits?

Thankfully, business expert Kasra Dash has some handy tips, from understanding your manager's work patterns to capitalising on the company’s financial cycles.

“Understanding the company’s cycles and business needs can let you time the request perfectly,” says Dash, also a leading SEO consultant. “Your own personal performance also has a lot of bearing on the success of the request.”

Here, he shares key insights to ensure your timing aligns with your boss' mindset, whether you're planning a much-needed holiday.

The best times to ask for time off or a pay rise

During your annual performance review

“Annual performance reviews are an ideal time to discuss a salary increase or annual leave, especially if the employer's feedback is positive.

“These evaluations are a great opportunity to highlight an individual’s value to the company and explain why they deserve more compensation or time off.”

“I’d advise coming prepared with evidence of your contributions, such as specific examples of how you've added value to the team.”

After completing a successful project

“Completing a successful project often gives other employees and managers in the company a positive impression of someone.

“Plus, it gives them tangible results that show the value they’ve added to the team, particularly if their efforts directly influenced the project's success.

“Highlighting specific outcomes, such as increased revenue, improved efficiency, or enhanced client satisfaction, provides concrete evidence of your impact.

“By emphasising your role in achieving these results, you make it easier for your boss to recognise that you deserve something as a reward for your success.”

When the company reports strong financial results

“A company reporting strong financial results signals growth and stability, making it an opportune moment to discuss salary or leave. Businesses making a good profit are often willing to invest that back into their employees to retain top talent.

“It’s best if you can come prepared with data illustrating your contributions and how they align with the company’s success. That way, you show how you’ve helped make that success happen rather than just looking like you’re taking advantage.”

After achieving a significant personal milestone

“A significant personal milestone could be completing a major certification, receiving an award, or exceeding performance targets.

“Celebrating these accomplishments naturally opens the door for discussions about an employee’s professional growth and future with the business.

“Businesses want to hold onto their top employees. If you’ve exceeded targets, a smart employer will want to reward that. If you’ve received an award or new certification, they may want to nip any thoughts of moving on in the bud.

“And good employers will understand if you need a break after the hard work of completing a certification.”

Other tips

“To maximise your success when negotiating for a higher salary, start by researching industry standards on salaries for your role. Knowing this helps you ask for a realistic amount while having data to back up your request.

“When you approach your boss, bring up your achievements, drawing attention to how your work has positively impacted the team and the organisation.

“Use specific examples and metrics to illustrate your contributions, making it easier for your boss to see exactly how you impact the business. Also, choose moments when your contributions are fresh in your boss’s mind.

“Pay attention to your boss’s responses as you discuss the request, and be prepared to address any concerns. Remember, negotiation is a two-way street, so remain open to feedback and be flexible in your approach.”

