Staff from a Derbyshire-based housebuilder have braved the elements to successfully tackle the Cotswold Way in aid of charity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A team of 15 employees from Miller Homes East Midlands walked the 50km route across The Cotswolds to raise money for its regional charity, Children First Derby.

The staff from Miller Homes were joined by the charity’s fundraising coordinator, Louise Webb, on the trek, and have so far raised almost £3,000 via the housebuilder’s dedicated Just Giving page for the walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funding from the charity walk will go directly to Children First Derby, to support vulnerable children, young people and families across Derbyshire, something the charity has been doing since 1974.

Miller Homes' staff walked the 50km Cotswold Way for Children First Derby

Louise Webb, fundraising coordinator for Children First Derby, said: “It was a great experience with a great group of people. Everybody was really encouraging, helping each other to keep going especially towards the last five miles, which were really tough.

“It was hard work and my body ached for days, but what a fantastic fundraising achievement. The money raised will really help make a difference to the families, children and young people that we support.

“We are extremely grateful to Miller Homes for their continued support and especially this latest fundraising effort which really was a challenge. Thank you to all the group that took part and we can’t wait to see what Miller Homes decide to do next and hope to keep working with them in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller Homes East Midlands is based at Centro Place in Derby, near to Pride Park. The housebuilder has raised in excess of £25,000 for Children First Derby since it partnered with the charity in 2021.

Tom Roberts, operations director at Miller Homes East Midlands, said: “Our team has completed an incredible feat by trekking across 50km of the Cotswolds Way in the name of charity.

“We knew the enormity of the challenge going into it, but felt if we were going to ask family, friends and colleagues to support us, it needed to be something which took courage and a lot of commitment to achieve – and the feedback from those who took part certainly suggest we hit the mark.

“We are really pleased to have raised almost £3,000 so far from the walk, which takes our overall fundraising for Children First Derby to over £25,000 in the past two years, but we recognise the most important thing is what the money is going towards, something we all feel passionate about, and that certainly kept the team going during those difficult moments during the walk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To donate towards the Cotswold Way fundraiser with Miller Homes, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/miller-homes-east-midlands-1692264521913.