This recent initiative is part of Peveril Homes' ongoing efforts to support local organisations and is in line with the company’s mission to contribute to the betterment of the communities in which it operates.

Founded in 1988, Ashbourne Animal Welfare is a local animal shelter that rescues and rehomes abandoned animals in the Derbyshire area. Peveril Homes’ donation will be key to providing food, shelter, and rehabilitation for the animals in need, ultimately helping to improve their quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other initiatives across the Midlands have included a colouring competition in local school Swanwick Primary School, a partnership with The Lime Trees which allowed the children to design an eco-friendly garden, a donation to Shobnall School to build a sensory garden, and have contributed £1,000 to local charity, Derbyshire Blood Bikes, who provide an urgent medical courier service to the NHS in Derby.

Peveril Homes has donated to local animal shelter Ashbourne Animal Welfare.

As well as this, the new home builders have made a £5,000 donation towards Alfreton Park School’s new outdoor play area, which officially opens on Friday 19th May with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Speaking about their recent donation to Ashbourne Animal Welfare, Stuart Brookes, Director of Sales and Marketing at Peveril Homes, said: "We are proud to support Ashbourne Animal Welfare and their invaluable work in rescuing and caring for animals in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Peveril Homes, we are committed to giving back to our local community, and supporting Ashbourne Animal Welfare is a meaningful way for us to make a positive impact. As a responsible homebuilder, we believe in promoting compassion and social responsibility, and we are honoured to contribute to an organisation that shares these values.”

Barbara Robson, Shelter Manager at Ashbourne Animal Welfare has said: "We are very grateful for the thoughtful donation from our friends at Peveril Homes. We are reliant on the donations of our supporters to help us cater to the needs of our residents at our shelter.

“It is heartwarming to see the generosity of the community which helps us to continue to rescue and rehome dogs and cats and we thank Peveril Homes for being a part of this."