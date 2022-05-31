Hot tub company started in Brimington bedroom ‘thrilled’ to receive national honour for positive work environment

Superior Wellness, a hot tub manufacturer and distributor based in Chesterfield, were named as finalists at the EMEA Inspiring Workplace Awards.

The Inspiring Workplaces Group announced its first ever top 50 inspiring workplaces at an awards ceremony held at the Kia Oval in London. Superior Wellness came 39th out of 50 finalists, with special recognition for their culture and purpose.

Carol Claydon, Head of HR, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Superior Wellness has been recognised as a finalist in the Inspiring Workplace Awards. The evening was a great success and it was inspirational to see so many organisations who also offer a great work environment and focus on their culture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director Rob Carlin (L) along with brother Gareth Ward, sales director (R).

“We understand that if there is a positive working environment, our team will enjoy coming to work and in return feel happier. We really are like one big family here and I feel very lucky to be part of it.”

Superior Wellness was founded in 2011 by current managing director Rob Carlin in his bedroom in Brimington. Superior Wellness now employs nearly 70 people, almost all of whom live locally. Last year, they moved into a 130,000 sq ft premises on the Chesterfield Trading Estate, which houses their warehouse, distribution centre and head office.Founder of Inspiring Workplaces, Matt Manners, said: “We have been recognising organisations and the inspirational people within them for over eight years now. This year, we wanted to evolve the awards to represent the way the world of work is evolving too.