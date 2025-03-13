Horsley Lodge unveils exciting golf course changes this April

Horsley Lodge Estate is shaking things up on the fairways with a fresh new challenge for golfers. Starting on April 1st, the order of play is changing. What was previously the back nine will now be played first, and the round will conclude on the former 9th hole. This shift is set to make an impact both on the course and in the clubhouse.

This strategic reordering means golfers will now finish on a hole with one of the best views on the course — an exciting new 18th hole that overlooks the restaurant and terrace, creating a dramatic finale for players and spectators alike. The pressure is officially on.

But that’s not all. With summer tees in play and no more winter mats, conditions will be better than ever, ensuring a top-tier experience throughout the year.

These enhancements come as part of the ongoing course improvements guided by Ken Moodie and Ken Brown of Creative Golf Design—a world-class team known for their work with golfing greats like Seve Ballesteros. Their expertise is shaping Horsley Lodge into a premier golfing destination, blending thoughtful design with playability at the highest level.

It’s not just the course that’s seen a transformation. Since the new owners took over in February 2024, Horsley Lodge has undergone significant upgrades across the estate. Extensive drainage works have been completed, dramatically improving playability and ensuring the course remains in prime condition, rain or shine.

The clubhouse has also seen exciting developments. The members’ lounge has been revamped, now featuring its own dedicated bar—a perfect spot to unwind after a round. Meanwhile, the restaurant has undergone a full-scale refurbishment and reopened last week as Farmhouse Kitchen. The response has been overwhelming, with over 1,000 guests dining there in its first week alone.

“We’re always looking for ways to elevate the player experience, and these changes will do just that,” said Danny Bursztyn, Director of Golf & Head Professional at Horsley Lodge. “The course is evolving, the clubhouse is better than ever, and we’re excited for members and guests to experience it all.”

As spring rolls in, golfers can look forward to a course that’s not only playing better but finishing stronger. The countdown to April 1st begins—game on.

For more information visit www.horsleylodgeestate.co.uk or call 01332 780 838.