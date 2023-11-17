Hopkinson Waste Sponsor the BrightLife Champions Against Loneliness Awards 2024

Hopkinson Waste Management Ltd have confirmed to sponsor the Champion Business Award Category for the forthcoming BrightLife Champions Against Loneliness Awards 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As one of the largest privately owned skip hire and waste management companies in the area, Hopkinson Waste are delighted to support BrightLife - a small, local charity dedicated to supporting older people living in Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire.

Jules Gaylor, Managing Director of Hopkinson Waste Management Ltd commented, “The elderly in our community can be vulnerable and easily forgotten. They are also often the last to complain. BrightLife’s work is outstanding, we’re delighted to help out and spread their message too, which is a brilliant one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having recently launched the event’s marketing and promotion campaign last month BrightLife are delighted with the positive response they’ve received from the local business community.

As one of the largest privately owned skip hire and waste management companies in the area, Hopkinson Waste are delighted to support BrightLife - a small, local charity dedicated to supporting older people living in Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire.