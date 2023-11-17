Hopkinson Waste Sponsor the BrightLife Champions Against Loneliness Awards 2024
As one of the largest privately owned skip hire and waste management companies in the area, Hopkinson Waste are delighted to support BrightLife - a small, local charity dedicated to supporting older people living in Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire.
Jules Gaylor, Managing Director of Hopkinson Waste Management Ltd commented, “The elderly in our community can be vulnerable and easily forgotten. They are also often the last to complain. BrightLife’s work is outstanding, we’re delighted to help out and spread their message too, which is a brilliant one.”
Having recently launched the event’s marketing and promotion campaign last month BrightLife are delighted with the positive response they’ve received from the local business community.
Mark Cass, Business Development and Marketing Manager for the charity stated: “By coming together as a business community and sponsoring the awards evening companies like Hopkinson Waste Management Ltd are not only helping to raise much needed funds for the charity, but also enabling us to shine a light on the issue of loneliness and isolation amongst older people living within our communities. We can’t thank them enough…”