Hopkinson Waste and PIN IoT partner to raise funds for local charity BrightLife

PIN IoT - a Liverpool based digital tracking system provider for skip operators - shares a close service provider relationship with Hopkinson Waste Management Ltd - one of Chesterfield’s largest privately owned skip hire companies. This business partnership recently expanded when both businesses decided to work together to raise money for charity.

PIN IoT and Hopkinson Waste Management Limited recently extended their close working relationship by partnering together to raise over one thousand pounds for Chesterfield based charity BrightLife. PIN IoT’s Founder and COO, Chris Strutt, put in the hard yards while running the Derby 10 Mile Race on November 19th, while Hopkinson Waste supported by raising funds for their nominated local charity BrightLife.

Chris Strutt commented “When I knew I’d be running the Derby 10 Mile it was an obvious choice to expand our business partnership with Hopkinson Waste to include raising funds for a charity. Both companies have a desire to want to give back and with Hopkinson Waste being located in Derbyshire it made perfect sense to raise funds for a charity of their choice.”

Jules Gaylor, Managing Director for Hopkinson Waste commented. “By working together to raise funds for BrightLife we’re able to extend our partnership with PIN IoT beyond our normal skip hire operations. Our joint effort means we’re able to raise more funds and do more good to support the local communities in which we operate.”