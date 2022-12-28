The Sheffield housebuilder has given the school 35 of the vests for their pupils to wear whilst walking to and from school, ensuring they can be easily seen on the roads as the darker nights draw in.

According to figures from the 2021 National Travel Survey and 2020-2021 Active Lives Survey, the number of children walking or cycling to school is falling. In 2021, 46% of children aged between five and 16 walked or cycled to school, a decrease from 50% in 2020.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ aim to help children safely commute to school on foot supports the government’s Cycling and Walking Investment Strategy, which features a target to increase the percentage of children that usually walk to school to 55% in 2025.

The pupils at Inkersall Spencer Primary Academy with their hi vis vests

Emma Lapworth, Teacher at Inkersall Spencer Academy, said: “We were really pleased to get the hi vis vests from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.”

The homebuilder’s The Spires and Bluebell Meadows development is located close to Inkersall Spencer Academy and the donation of hi-vis vests is part of Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ ongoing commitment to the local community.

