Home staging spotlighted for first time on national primetime property show

Lemon and Lime Interiors becomes first UK staging firm to be spotlighted on a primetime property show

Lemon and Lime Interiors has become the first UK home staging firm to be directly spotlighted on a primetime property show, showcasing the transformation process for the sale of one of Derbyshire’s most luxury homes.

Featuring on Channel 4’s Britain's Most Expensive Houses, Lemon and Lime led the home staging of six-bedroom detached home 1 The Common in Quarndon, Derbyshire, brought to market by premium estate agents Fine & Country.

The Lemon and Lime team worked closely with the seller and estate agent throughout the home staging process, addressing how to best present the property to attract ideal buyers to purchase the £3 million luxury property, which comes complete with a cinema room and bar as well as an outdoor heated swimming pool.

Elaine Penhaul, founder and director at Lemon and Lime Interiors, said: “The opportunity to prominently showcase home staging on national television is a major milestone in bringing awareness to the industry. We hope the show leaves an impression for many viewers who may be contemplating how they can maximise the saleability of their home, in what can be a challenging period on the market for many people to navigate.

1 The Common in Quarndon, Derbyshire, was staged by Lemon and Lime Interiors for Channel 4’s Britain's Most Expensive Houses

“Through the programme we were able to guide the seller and viewers through the home staging process. This included initial inspection of the property and our staging design plan, including repurposing rooms for the target buyer profile, sourcing furniture from our inventory of over 20,000 items at our warehouse and completing the installation to transform the propertty in just two days.

Home staging is a multifaceted, complex and often emotional process so it was great to be joined by the production team to show the full story of what goes into the staging journey, showcasing our passion for selling high and fast and why home staging is a worthwhile investment.

“Having recently celebrated ten years of Lemon and Lime, the show is a momentous reflection of how we have built the business over the past decade, working with clients at the premium end of the property market, and our ambitions to further elevate the presence of home staging as a necessity for property marketing.”