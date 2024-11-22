Home staging expert wins regional and national awards for entrepreneurial contributions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Derbyshire entrepreneur behind Lemon and Lime Interiors has secured two prestigious business awards for her contribution to growing her national home staging firm and supporting more women in the industry to gain the knowledge and opportunities to do the same.

Elaine Penhaul has received this parliamentary year’s MP HERoes Businesswoman award for the South Derbyshire constituency, awarded by Samantha Niblett MP as part of a cross-party initiative from Savvitas in partnership with NatWest.

The MP HERoes award follows Elaine’s win at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Dubbed the ‘Grammys of entrepreneurship’, the awards acknowledge the hard work and inspiring stories of British entrepreneurs and businesses. Elaine scooped the award for the Creative Entrepreneur of the Year as part of the shortlisting of talent from across the Midlands.

Elaine Penhaul said: “I’m incredibly proud to have received these award wins, which reflect on the hard work of my incredible team. None of the business’s success would happen without them as we continue to be at the forefront of change for the industry in marketing properties.

“For home staging to grow further it is vital that we encourage more women to start and scale up their own business, and so these recognitions are a testament to what can be possible when the support systems are in place and you have the confidence to strive to achieve your ambitions. The nationwide team of stagers from the Derbyshire-based firm has also been named in the line-up for The Negotiator Awards, the UK’s leading awards programme for estate and letting agents in the residential property industry. For the second year running, the team has been nominated in the Supplier of the Year: Products and Services (Marketing) category.

Filling a niche in the property industry, the home stagers at Lemon and Lime transform premium properties in preparation for sale, helping homeowners, developers and estate agents to present homes in their best possible condition to sell quickly - and often for a higher price.

In May 2024, Elaine added a second volume to her portfolio of Amazon bestselling books on property marketing, titled ‘How to Sell Your House: The definitive guide to marketing your biggest capital asset’. The new book follows on from ‘Sell High, Sell Fast: How to sell your home for the best possible price’ published in 2020, both offering house sellers and agents a comprehensive understanding of marketing theory and how it applies to a house sale.

Elaine added: “Home staging is a win-win solution, and our mission remains to continue to innovate our approaches and increase homestaging’s prominence in the UK and beyond. To be nominated for such prestigious awards really highlights this success.”

It’s been a joy to write and release my second book this year, a process that has produced so many memorable moments. In addition to the continued growth of the Lemon and Lime Staging Group and many more public speaking engagements, 2024 has been incredibly successful and it really is the cherry on the cake to be shortlisted for this sought-after accolade once again and we are honoured to be included in an incredible shortlist.”

The Negotiator Awards takes place at Grosvenor House in London on 29 November.