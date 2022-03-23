Holiday lodge manufacturer creates 30 jobs by relocating to Chesterfield

Pinelog Group is a family-owned business which, as well as manufacturing timber holiday lodges, also owns two Peak District holiday parks - Landal Darwin Forest and Landal Sandybrook.

The company employs around 240 people, and the move to Chesterfield marks the end of their 10-year ambition to modernise their premises. The company will make the move from Bakewell, where it has been based since 1974, to its new premises at Sheepbridge Works in May.

The new 36,000sq.ft industrial unit, formerly occupied by Vesuvius, will enable the company to bring its production process under one roof. The site also offers a central location, excellent road links and access to a skilled local labour force and supply chain network.

Nick Grayson said the move was crucial in allowing Pinelog to continue its growth.

Mr Grayson, Chairman at Pinelog Group, made the announcement at the annual Celebrate Chesterfield event held on Wednesday, March 23 at the Winding Wheel. He said: “Our refusal to compromise on our requirements for a new facility has meant it has been a long process, but it has paid off. All our requirements have been met at Chesterfield.

“The move to our new facility in Sheepbridge marks a new chapter in Pinelog’s story: One where we can modernise, invest in new technology and further improve the business to capitalise on the staycation boom and growth in sustainable construction.”

It is not just holiday lodges that will be constructed at the new site – Pinelog will also be manufacturing components for the creation of timber Glulam framed commercial buildings, which were designed and built by the company.

As part of the company’s growth plans, Pinelog will also develop partnerships with local skills providers, including Chesterfield College.