Hoe Grange Holidays named finalist in inaugural Green Growth Awards for trailblazing approach to sustainability

Launched by Small Business Britain, in partnership with BT, the inaugural Green Growth Awards will award sustainability grants of £5000 to two small businesses that have successfully boosted their bottom line by implementing sustainable initiatives. The grants will help provide additional funding for businesses to invest further in this area.

Leading the way in green growth

Hoe Grange Holidays, based on a working farm between Ashbourne and Bakewell, offers eco-friendly and accessible self-catering and glamping holidays. Run by family team David, Felicity and Caroline Brown, the business has earned a reputation for sharing its stunning Peak District surroundings responsibly with visitors.

They have made it to the final of the awards after impressing judges with their dedication to sustainability.

Caroline said, “We’re thrilled to be recognised for our commitment to green growth. At Hoe Grange Holidays, sustainable tourism isn’t just a choice – it’s our way of life. It’s not just about reducing our footprint, but about inspiring our guests to join us in protecting our planet too.”

A sustainable approach to tourism in the Peak District

Using the latest technology, the Hoe Grange team ensure they have a positive impact on the environment without compromising guest experience. Wind and solar power, heat pumps and eco-friendly natural insulation keep their log cabins and glamping pods warm and cosy all year round without costing the earth.

Last year saw the installation of a battery storage system to store surplus electricity generated for use at night or during less favourable weather conditions.

But little things can make a big difference too – the team are proud of their commitment to community engagement, local business partnerships, and sharing their passion for sustainable farming and biodiversity.

Their sustainable approach underpins their success as a business. It not only attracts eco-conscious travellers but significantly reduces costs too. They’ve also reduced their carbon footprint by 77% in the last three years and are well on track to achieve Net Zero before 2030.

Empowering small businesses for a sustainable future

“The Green Growth Awards recognise the outstanding small businesses that are not only leading the way in sustainability but are also using it to fuel innovation and growth,” says Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain.

“These businesses are proving that greener practices not only benefit the planet but also create real business success - whether through cost savings, waste reduction, or deeper customer engagement. Their passion and commitment are making a real impact on their communities and the economy.”

The nation’s 5.5m small businesses are estimated to represent half of the UK’s business emissions and the Green Growth Awards has been launched as part of Small Business Britain’s ongoing partnership with BT to empower UK small businesses to better understand their environmental impact and embrace more sustainable practices and growth opportunities.

“The Green Growth Awards shine a spotlight on the small businesses that are not only driving sustainability but also setting the standard for innovation and growth,” said Chris Sims, Chief Commercial Officer, UK Business, at BT.

“It’s truly inspiring to see how these businesses are leveraging sustainable practices to achieve real business success and create positive change in their communities. We’re really proud to support this initiative.”

BT is also a member of the Willow Review Steering Board; a new independent review aiming to underline the financial case for sustainability for small businesses, which has been spearheaded by Small Business Britain and is backed by the UK Government.

The winners of the Green Growth Awards will be announced at a special event at BT’s Headquarters in London on 11 March 2025.

Find out more about Hoe Grange Holidays at: www.hoegrangeholidays.co.uk.

