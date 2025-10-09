Hoe Grange Holidays celebrates triple shortlisting at regional tourism awards

Daisybank log cabin at Hoe Grange Holidays

The team at Hoe Grange Holidays is celebrating after being shortlisted in three categories at the 2026 Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards.

Nestled between Ashbourne and Bakewell, the small family-run business has been recognised in the Accessible and Inclusive Tourism, Regenerative Tourism, and Unsung Hero categories - the latter for owner David Brown.

The awards shine a spotlight on the people and places that make the region such a special place to visit. For Hoe Grange, the shortlisting reflects years of work in making countryside holidays more accessible, more sustainable, and more welcoming for all.

Owner Felicity Brown said:

Accessible holidays in the Peak District

“We’re thrilled to be recognised across three such meaningful categories. These nominations reflect everything we care about - welcoming everyone, protecting our Peak District countryside while supporting our community, and celebrating the brilliant (and sometimes bonkers) effort our team puts in every day.”

Hoe Grange Holidays offers self-catering log cabins, glamping pods, horse holidays and even a vintage gypsy caravan, all set on a working farm with sweeping Peak District views. The business has long championed accessibility, winning multiple awards for its thoughtful, practical approach to inclusive holidays. It's also one of the few places in the UK where you can bring your horse, your dog (or both!), and find thoughtful accessible facilities that create a cosy home from home for as many people as possible.

David Brown, who’s been recognised in the Unsung Hero category, is known to guests as "Farmer David", always on hand to introduce guests to the friendly animals or with a quick fix for any problems. But this nomination also recognises his behind-the-scenes work championing regenerative tourism and supporting other local businesses.

Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “These awards are a celebration of the people, businesses and experiences that make our destination such a memorable place to visit. Our 2026 finalists represent the very best in innovation, quality and customer experience – it’s an honour to recognise their work and we can’t wait to celebrate with them next spring.

Regenerative holidays that don't cost the earth

“The visitor economy plays a vital role in supporting jobs, attracting investment and sustaining local communities across the Peak District and Derbyshire. By championing excellence in tourism, we’re helping to strengthen the region’s reputation as a must-visit destination – and ensure it continues to thrive for years to come.”

The winners will be revealed in spring 2026, with Gold winners going on to represent the region at the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence in June.

For more information about Hoe Grange Holidays, visit: www.hoegrangeholidays.co.uk

Applications are also now open for the 2026 ‘Festival or Event of the Year’ award, which champions outstanding events and festivals held in the Peak District and Derbyshire. Applications close at midnight on Sunday 26 October 2025, with a shortlist of finalists announced shortly after. A public vote will then run from 1 to 30 November 2025, with the finalist receiving the highest number of votes crowned the winner of the coveted title.

To apply or nominate for the 2026 Festival or Event of the Year award, visit: www.visitpeakdistrict.com/tourism-awards