Historic Peak District hotel goes on the market – with asking price for “renowned” property set at over £2 million

A Peak District hotel that dates back to the 17th century has been placed on the market – with an asking price of more than £2 million being set for any potential buyers.

The renowned Izaak Walton Hotel, a 17th century country house hotel set in the heart of the picturesque Peak District National Park, has been brought to market with offers invited in the region of £2.35 million. The sale is being handled by the specialist Hotels team at Colliers.

Situated between the villages of Ilam and Thorpe, and just five miles from the market town of Ashbourne, the Izaak Walton Hotel enjoys a superb rural setting within approximately 3.25 acres of landscaped grounds. Overlooking the Dovedale Valley by the imposing Thorpe Cloud, a hill in the White Peak region of Dovedale. The hotel is positioned in one of the most sought-after and heavily visited areas of the Peak District.

Originally dating back to the 17th century, the hotel retains much of its period character and architectural detail. It combines historic charm with modern comfort and functionality, offering a successful and well-established hospitality business. The hotel includes 38 individually styled en-suite letting bedrooms, the majority of which enjoy views over the surrounding countryside.

The award-winning 2 AA Rosette Haddon Restaurant is a key feature of the property, well-regarded across Derbyshire for its fine dining and breath-taking views across the valley. The public spaces include a characterful bar with original stonework and open fire, as well as a lounge that doubles as an event space and private function room, altogether accommodating approximately 60 guests in a relaxed yet refined atmosphere.

The hotel also caters to special events and corporate functions, with five flexible meeting rooms that can serve everything from intimate boardroom gatherings to theatre-style presentations and wedding receptions of up to 130 guests. Additional amenities include a three-bedroom staff lodge. Extensive on-site parking and attractive gardens add to the hotel’s appeal for events and weekend retreats.

The Izaak Walton Hotel benefits from its position within the Peak District, which welcomes up to 500,000 visitors a week during the high season. Its proximity to leading attractions such as Chatsworth House, Alton Towers, and numerous National Trust properties ensures a diverse and consistent flow of guests throughout the year.

Julian Troup, Head of Colliers’ Hotels Agency team, who is handling the sale, added: “The Izaak Walton Hotel is a characterful family-owned hotel, set in the heart of the beautiful Peak District National Park, a destination that has increased in popularity over recent years due to its picturesque yet highly accessible location.

“We are anticipating a good deal of interest being expressed in this renowned property and business.”