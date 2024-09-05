Historic Derbyshire sheepdog trials triumph once again
The event, which takes place at the picturesque Longshaw Pastures, near Grindleford, has only been interrupted by the two world wars and the 2001 foot-and-mouth outbreak.
Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: "We are pleased to support Longshaw Sheepdog Trials - an event deeply rooted in the Hope Valley community. As a family firm, we are committed to engaging with and supporting local traditions, and this sponsorship aligns perfectly with our values."
The first Longshaw Sheepdog Trials was held way back in 1898, and by 1901, it was attracting crowds in excess of 3,000.
Graysons provides the Hope Valley Community with a full range of legal services, including estate and trust administration, wills, powers of attorney and lifetime planning, elderly client services, a bespoke private wealth service, Court of Protection, conveyancing and property, family law, personal injury, occupational injury and illness, and medical negligence.
Longshaw Sheepdog Trails information from: www.longshawsheepdog.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.